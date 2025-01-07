Manchester United are preparing to seal Amad Diallo's new contract at Old Trafford with the former Atalanta forward set to sign a new long-term deal, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Since Ruben Amorim arrived through the door, replacing Dutch manager Erik ten Hag, Amad has quickly become a key player for the Red Devils and has seen his game time increase drastically. The young forward is now arguably one of the first names on the team sheet and is able to operate in multiple roles in Amorim's system.

In order to deter any potential suitors, United will be hoping to tie Amad down to a new long-term contract. His future appeared to be slightly in doubt at one point, but he's now shown that he can be a key player under Amorim, not only for the future but for the present too.

Man Utd 'Prepared to Seal' Amad Deal

He could sign a new long-term contract

According to reliable reporter Romano, United are now working on the final details of Amad's new contract, with the former Atalanta man set to be given a salary increase. The Red Devils are now 'prepared to seal' the new deal, meaning they won't need to activate his one-year option until 2026...

"Manchester United are prepared to seal Amad Diallo’s new contract, it’s all set with final details being sorted. New long term deal, salary improved and no need to take one-year option until 2026 as contract will be completely new as planned months ago."

Although United supporters might be hoping to see new signings arrive through the door during the January transfer window, it's just as important that they secure the futures of some of their key stars. It's been a difficult season for the Red Devils who are underperforming massively in the Premier League, but Amad has been a shining light for the Manchester outfit.

Amad has looked as though he's thoroughly enjoying his time at the club and it appears that there's little reason for him to depart - the youngster kissed the badge in front of the travelling supporters at Anfield after scoring an equaliser at the weekend.

