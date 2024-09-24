Manchester United are hoping to tie Amad Diallo down to a new contract, but they are still in the early stages of negotiations with nothing imminent, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Diallo, the young Ivorian winger who joined Manchester United in January 2021 from Serie A side Atalanta, has quickly emerged as a key player for the Red Devils this season. The 22-year-old previously spent spells on loan with Rangers and Sunderland, but he's now a part of Erik ten Hag's plans. His contract runs until June 2025, with an option to extend for an additional year, but the Red Devils will want to ensure they can time him down on a long-term contract.

Nothing Imminent on New Amad Diallo Deal

Man Utd are in the early stages of talks

Providing an update on Diallo's contract situation, Romano has confirmed that they are still in the early stages of talks and nothing is imminent. Despite his contract expiring next summer (with the option of a further year), United are not in a rush, with Diallo happy at Old Trafford...

"We are still in early stages for Diallo, so nothing is is imminent. I keep repeating since June that Manchester United want to extend his contract. They're very happy with Amad, it's about the coaching staff, it's about the club. We know how much under this new cornership, they trust the young players, and so Amad is obviously part of this project. They're not in a rush, because it's true that his contract is expiring in June, but they have an option to extend it 2026, so the situation is still under control, but I'm sure there will be conversations. I'm sure there will be talks. Also, Amad changed his agent this summer. It was around July, so they will now have to restart conversations. He's sharing the same agent with Alejandro Garnacho, so there will be talks with Amad, I'm sure. And also I can guarantee that Amad is very happy at Manchester United."

Amad Diallo's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign Amad Diallo Shots on target percentage 40.0 Shots 2.33 Key passes 2.33 Goals 0.23 Assists 0.23

United's decision to sign Amad for a significant fee of around £37m was based on his promise and raw talent, but his development has been handled cautiously, with the club opting to send him out on loan to aid his progression. The club is under no immediate pressure to make a decision on his future due to Diallo's happiness at the club. Ten Hag has given him a prominent role in the team this term.

Many fans hoped to see Amad integrated into the senior squad for the 2023-24 season, but a knee injury during pre-season halted his momentum, delaying his potential breakthrough.

Man Utd Want to Fast-Track Sekou Kone

He could make an appearance in the cup

Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that United are looking to fast-track young star Sekou Kone into the senior squad after he arrived in the summer transfer window. The 18-year-old joined the club from Malian side Guidars FC. Kone has impressed ten Hag and the coaching staff are said to be excited about his potential.

It's understood that the Red Devils could look to hand Kone his debut in the near future in the Carabao Cup. United reached the fourth round after beating Barnsley 7-0, and Kone could be see to feature in the next round if he continues to impress.

All statistics courtesy of FBref - correct as of 24/09/2024