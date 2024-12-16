A graphic comparing Marcus Rashford's statistics over the last year with Amad Diallo's has emerged on social media and the results are very interesting. While Ruben Amorim hasn't been in charge of Manchester United for long, both men have had their chances to shine so far. The former has scored three times since the Portuguese coach arrived, while the latter has turned out some dazzling displays, particularly his most recent outing in the Manchester Derby.

Diallo's emergence into the team mirrors that of Rashford's own arrival back in 2016. He burst onto the scene and instantly became a key player for the Red Devils. His performances have fallen off a cliff in recent years, though, and he wasn't even included in the matchday squad for United's match against Manchester City on Sunday. Now, a graphic has emerged comparing his stats over the last year with Diallo and it's quite eye-opening to say the least.

Diallo is Better in Almost Every Category

He's been far better than his teammate

Initially, it was a surprise to see Rashford left out of the United squad entirely for their meeting with Pep Guardiola's City. Amorim instead favoured Diallo and after looking at their stats over the last year, it's now easy to see why. The graphic showcasing their returns over the last 365 days surfaced on Reddit and it doesn't make for pretty viewing for Rashford.

His teammate has his beat in almost every category. Diallo has recorded a higher pass completion rate, more progressive carries, more successful take-ons, more touches of the ball, more assists and many more. Rashford only comes out on top in two categories and they are non-penalty goals and blocks. The pair are tied in terms of their clearances, but that's it.

Considering how much more time he has spent in the side over the last 365 days in comparison to Diallo, it's not a good look for the Englishman at all. With performances like the one against City, the former Sunderland loanee is clearly only getting better too.