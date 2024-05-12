Highlights Diallo's performance against Arsenal was a bright spot for Manchester United in an otherwise tough game.

Despite limited game time, Diallo's numbers in key areas like tackles won and dribbles completed were impressive, highlighting his impact on the field.

Diallo's lack of minutes under Ten Hag is puzzling given his ability to make a difference on the pitch.

Despite being on the receiving end of a 1-0 loss to Premier League title-chasing Arsenal, Amad Diallo’s performance against the Gunners was a ray of light during times of worry for Manchester United. From minute one to 69, the aforementioned ace was one of a few players who were willing to sacrifice their energy to make the difference – and although it was to no avail in the end, his performance has not gone unnoticed.

Since joining from Serie A club Atalanta for a fee that could reach as high as £37 million, he has made a mere 19 appearances for the club – a stint that has been intertwined with loan spells at both Rangers and Sunderland. While on loan at Sunderland last campaign, when Tony Mowbray described him as an ‘amazing’ player, Diallo notched 14 goals and four assists in 42 league games, proving himself to be an influential asset.

But, for one reason or another, Ten Hag’s prerogative has been to keep him on the bench for the majority of the season – but, hopefully, his favourable display at Old Trafford against the north Londoners may convince the former Ajax man to shuffle his options about with three games of the season left to go.

Diallo’s Game vs Arsenal in Numbers

Youngster completed the most dribbles of any Man Utd player

Diallo was Manchester United’s shining star against the Gunners. The likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Scott McTominay and Alejandro Garnacho – all of whom lined up alongside the four-cap Ivory Coast international – all had tough days at the office, but Diallo was constantly looking like a threat.

Upon his replacement in the 69th minute, which saw Brazilian winger Antony come on his favour, he walked off to a chorus of cheers with the home contingent showing their appreciation for his efforts in M16.

By the half-time interval, there were concerns over his recent minutes – or lack thereof – purely on the basis of a promising 45-minute cameo. By that time, he had won 100% of his tackles, boasted a pass accuracy of 88% and completed the most dribbles of Ten Hag’s players – 3/5.

Amad Diallo - Senior Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Sunderland 42 14 4 4/0 Manchester United 18 2 1 0/1 Rangers 13 3 0 2/0 Atalanta 5 1 0 1/0

Such a brilliant half gave the out-of-favour forward a chance to prove his worth in the second half. Overall, per Statman Dave, his post-match numbers looked very impressive for someone who may be out of sorts due to the lack of game time he has enjoyed recently.

Completing both of his attempted tackles and 100% of his long passes, Diallo showcased his attacking and defensive intent, while he also won six of his duels on an otherwise bleak afternoon for the home side at Old Trafford.

The youngster, who looked energetic and daring throughout, created two chances from a Manchester United perspective. Labelled a ‘top performance’ by Manchester United supporter Statman Dave, the 21-year-old – permitting his injury isn’t too serious – could be in line for some more starts before now and the end of Ten Hag’s second season at the helm.

Inside Diallo’s Lack of Minutes at Man Utd

2 years and 355 days since his last Premier League start

Making his first start in the Premier League since May 2021 against Wolverhampton Wanderers, which was 2 years and 355 days ago, the Ivorian youngster performed like he had something to prove. Despite Ten Hag’s sporadic use of the youngster, he has never let his manager down when given the chance.

Think back to Manchester United’s 4-3 victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup. Diallo provided the finishing touch to a memorable occasion for the Red Devils after slotting home his side’s fourth of the tie to see them enter the competition’s semi-finals against Coventry.

The former Atalanta gem’s goal alone proved his ability to be a game changer – but he has since been afforded just 214 minutes of action from six outings, which equates to 36 minutes per game.

His performance begs the question: why has he not featured more regularly under current boss Erik ten Hag? Especially given the Dutchman’s squad is heavily struck by injury, the fact the 2002-born star had been given just 160 minutes of Premier League action before the Arsenal game is confusing.

Usually, Diallo’s showing would give the majority of managers something of a selection headache – but with Manchester United’s forwards underwhelming and the immediate availability of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford in the balance, it instead gives Ten Hag the perfect opportunity to make the most of a young and hungry option.