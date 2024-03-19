Highlights Amad Diallo's dramatic extra-time winner against Liverpool secured Manchester United's spot in the 2024 FA Cup semi-finals.

After receiving a red card for his celebration, Diallo will serve a one-game suspension against Brentford in the Premier League.

Despite his red card, certain rules will allow Diallo to play in the FA Cup semi-final against Coventry City.

In one of the most dramatic FA Cup comebacks of all time, Manchester United booked their spot in the 2024 semi-finals with a 4-3 win against bitter rivals Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp's men led on two occasions before the Red Devils managed to come away with the win thanks to a last-gasp extra-time winner.

Amad Diallo struck that most important goal in the 121st minute of the match, and in his utter jubilance took his shirt off to celebrate. Having forgotten he was already on a yellow card, the young winger was given his second booking and consequently sent off.

Usually, when a player is sent off in a quarter-final, they are almost certainly left suspended for the following match in that competition. However, a weird quirk of recent rules means that the 21-year-old will be able to play at Wembley against Coventry City.

Diallo Hit With One-Game Suspension

Will miss Brentofrd in the Premier League

As is the way with red cards that are handed out after a player picks up two yellow cards, Diallo will be hit with a one-game suspension. But thanks to recent rules brought into the English game, he will be able to serve this ban in Manchester United's next domestic game (regardless of the competition).

So the Ivorian will miss the Premier League match against Brentford on 31 March, with the FA Cup game against Coventry not set to take place until the weekend of 20 April.

As per the rules, certain suspensions have to be served in the competition they are accrued in – such as multiple yellow cards – but a red card is still just a regular match ban which can be served in any competition.

Oddly enough, this meant that Enzo Fernandez had to sit out Chelsea's entertaining quarter-final clash with Leicester City because he'd picked up two yellow cards (in separate matches) in the same competition.

Diallo Forgot he was on a Yellow Card

"Disappointed" to get sent off

Diallo himself may not have been sure if he was going to have to sit out the semi-final as he spoke about how "disappointed" he was to get the red card when speaking publically after the game. He told the press:

“I forgot the first yellow. I am very disappointed about the red card but the most important thing for me is to win and against a big team like Liverpool, it’s a big big moment for me.”

No doubt he'll be delighted to be able to play in the next round of the FA Cup, but it remains to be seen if this vital contribution will be enough to force him into Erik ten Hag's plans, with the young winger only featuring in four games so far this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Diallo's winner against Liverpool was only his second goal for Manchester United, with his first coming on 11 March 2021, against AC Milan in the Europa League.

Bruno Fernandes seemed upset on behalf of his teammate as well, even calling for a rule change to be made so that a player won't be booked for taking off their shirt in celebration. The Man United star said:

"This moment has to be enjoyed and I think it’s one of the rules that football has to change because you should be able to celebrate the goal, and obviously with respect to other clubs, to enjoy your moment.”

Fortunately, then, Diallo will at least now be able to play some role in the semi-final next month. That is, providing he is picked to play by Ten Hag in some capacity.