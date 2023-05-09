Amad Diallo has made quite the impact since joining Sunderland – so much so, that some have even hailed the loan signing as "one of the greatest ever."

The 20-year-old was bought by Manchester United from Atalanta as a promising teenager in January 2021, for a fee rising to €40 million, including bonuses.

Yet, the Ivory Coast star made just three appearances that season.

After being loaned out to Rangers for the 2021/22 campaign, Diallo again struggled for game time – featuring in just 13 matches in all competitions.

But having been loaned out once more this season, the youngster is finally starting to live up to his potential.

Diallo's stats for Sunderland this season

Since joining the Black Cats, Diallo has registered 13 goals and three assists in the Championship.

It makes him Sunderland's top scorer this season, with Jack Clarke and Ross Stewart close behind on 11 goals.

The forward also has four goals in his last seven starts and put in an inspired performance against Preston on Monday to help Sunderland qualify for the Championship playoffs.

Indeed, Diallo scored a sumptuous effort from outside the box, which was no doubt a goal-of-the-season contender.

It's fair to say that a player of Diallo's calibre is far too good to be playing in the Championship and he certainly won't be doing so for much longer.

VIDEO: Amad Diallo's goal vs Preston

Diallo's insane Sunderland highlights

While Diallo is no stranger to finding the back of the net, he is far more than just a goalscorer.

A compilation of his best bits this season has emerged on YouTube, titled: "Amad Diallo is READY For Man United!"

And judging by his skills in the video, this is not an exaggeration.

Check out Diallo's highlights below:

VIDEO: Amad Diallo's insane highlights for Sunderland

Will Diallo play for Man United next season?

Given his performances this season, there is every chance that Erik ten Hag might give Diallo a run in the Man United team next season.

While United have a number of wingers, including Marcus Rashford and Antony, Ten Hag has already shown he is willing to give youth a chance, with the emergence of Alejandro Garnacho this year.

However, if Sunderland do get promoted to the Premier League, you can bet that the Black Cats will do all they can to secure the services of the youngster once more.

This could be for another loan spell or on a permanent basis, though the latter would likely involve a hefty transfer fee.

Whatever happens, expect to see Diallo featuring far more regularly during the next Premier League campaign.