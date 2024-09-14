Amad Diallo is expected to start for Manchester United in their Premier League clash with Southampton on Saturday lunchtime, according to Rob Dawson.

The Red Devils travel to the south coast looking to get back to winning ways after a poor start to their season under Erik Ten Hag, with newly-promoted Saints also looking for their first points of the season.

The Reds boss needs to see his team put in a top performance to ease some of the pressure on his job following the shocking defeat against Liverpool before the international break, and he looks set to make a big decision regarding his starting lineup.

Amad Diallo to Start v Southampton

He was on the bench against Liverpool

According to ESPN journalist Dawson, writing on his X account, Ivory Coast international Diallo is set to get the nod in attack at St Mary's this afternoon.

Amad started the first two Premier League games of the season, scoring in the defeat to Brighton and impressing against Fulham but was dropped to the bench for the clash at Old Trafford with Liverpool. Alejandro Garnacho got the nod instead, but Diallo came off the bench and had the second most penalty-area entries of anyone on the pitch despite playing just over 20 minutes.

That performance has clearly caught the attention of Ten Hag, who now looks set to put him back into the mix in a game that is being considered by many as a must-win so early on in the campaign.

"Expecting Amad to start for Man United against Southampton today. Deserves it. Not much competition but he’s been one of United’s better players so far this season."

Amad has broken into the team at Old Trafford this season after a sensational loan spell with Sunderland in 2022/23, where he scored 14 goals and registered three assists to lead them to the Championship playoffs.

He was set for a chance last season before suffering a knee injury in pre-season training, but returned in the second half of the campaign and scored the memorable winning goal in extra-time against Liverpool in their FA Cup quarter-final clash, before finding his way into the team towards the back end of the Premier League season.

Amad Diallo stats vs Brighton (24/25) Minutes 89 Goals 1 Touches 53 Passes 32/41 Key passes 1

Omar Berrada Blocked £115m Double Summer Swoop

New CEO refused to go above his valuations

United were happy to splash the cash this summer with big name arrivals such as Matthijs De Ligt, Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee and Manuel Ugarte, but they weren't willing to buy simply anyone.

That's according to ESPN, who report that Omar Berrada pulled the plug on moves for Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite and ex-Brentford striker Ivan Toney in the summer because their asking prices were deemed excessive.

Branthwaite was someone seen as a priority target in central defence but the club were only willing to spend around £60million on him, while Everton wanted £75million. When there was no room for negotiation, the club moved on to different targets. As for Toney, he eventually moved to Al-Ahli for around £40million, but Brentford wanted far more from a Premier League side and United didn't see the value in moving forward with a deal.

