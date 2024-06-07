Highlights Amadou Onana's potential capture at 'good value' this summer is becoming more attainable for Arsenal.

Arsenal are reportedly looking to snare Everton ace Amadou Onana this summer and, according to GMS sources, there is a growing feeling that the 12-cap Belgium international could be captured on a ‘good value’ deal before the summer transfer window slams shut in September.

Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice and two of the first names on Mikel Arteta’s team sheet heading into next season, one in which they’ll be looking to close the gap on Manchester City. Who will complete the club’s midfield trio, however, is still up for discussion, with the likes of Thomas Partey and Kai Havertz among those used in 2023/24.

Onana Could be Captured for ‘Good Value’ This Summer

There’s a growing feeling over his attainability

While using the likes of Havertz and Partey in the engine room is not a problem for Arteta and Co, the north London-based club’s brass will be wanting to reinforce them in that very area, especially with the Ghana international reportedly 'set to lead' this summer's Arsenal exodus.

In the lead up to the summer trading period slamming open, there is an emerging feeling that Onana - one of Everton’s starring men in the season just gone - could be attainable this summer and for ‘good value’, too. Fabrizio Romano, exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT, has revealed that Arsenal have 'made contact' with Onana.

In terms of Everton, selling Onana would not be ideal given the influence he’s had since joining for £33 million from Lille in the summer of 2022. That said, GMS sources have confirmed that Jordan Pickford and Jarrad Branthwaite are more important to Sean Dyche than Onana is.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Amadou Onana completed the third-most tackles (2.4) among his Everton colleagues in the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Alongside Onana, Chelsea-linked Dominic Calvert-Lewin is among those who Everton wouldn’t mind offloading over the summer months, depending on how the Englishman’s situation opens up in the summer window.

According to GMS sources, representatives who are working on the man in question’s behalf have already reached out to Arsenal - as well as Manchester United, who are interested in the midfielder's services - to learn about their transfer plans ahead of an all-important summer transfer window.

Onana Courted by Host of European Clubs

Euro 2024 could open up a bigger market

Arsenal aside, Onana is - unsurprisingly - on many clubs’ midfield shortlists this summer. Since joining the Goodison Park outfit, the 22-year-old has weighed in with just four goals and three assists, with the best part of his work coming from an intangible perspective.

Especially with Everton in need of cashing in on a key asset this summer, there are no shortage of suitors for the Hoffenheim academy graduate, with Bayern Munich being contacted by his representatives about the race for the gangly midfielder’s signature.

Combative, astute at breaking up play, all while boasting an eye for a pass, Onana would prove to be a brilliant coup for all interested parties - and there’s no doubt that he is ready for Champions League action, something that both Arsenal and Bayern Munich can provide next term.

Onana, Rice and Partey - 23/24 Premier League Stats Staistic Onana Rice Partey Minutes 2,094 3,223 790 Goals/Assists 2/0 7/8 0/0 Pass success rate (%) 84.9 90.7 90.3 Tackles per game 2.4 2.2 1 Interceptions per game 0.7 1.2 0.8 Overall rating 6.71 7.38 6.67

The engine room operator is set to represent his nation at Euro 2024 this summer with Domenico Tedesco looking to guide Belgium’s ‘Golden Generation’ to their first-ever glory at the European Championships.

If the Everton ace, who earns £100,000-per-week on the blue side of Merseyside, per Capology, is to have a standout campaign in Germany this summer, his group of would-be buyers could increase tenfold. His fee, according to GMS sources, could also inflate on the back of a brilliant tournament.