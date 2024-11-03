Aston Villa midfielder Amadou Onana enjoyed his 'best half' since joining the Midlands club, according to The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell.

The addition of Onana has been a success for Villa so far this season, but the Belgian international has shown signs of inconsistency. Unai Emery has often substituted the towering midfielder early in the game, whether that be at half-time or just after the break. When in full flow, Onana has shown he's one of the best young defensive midfielders in Europe.

Writing at half-time in Aston Villa's clash with Tottenham Hotspur, The Athletic's Tanswell has heaped praise on the youngster, suggesting that the first half was the best he's seen from Onana since his move to the club during the summer transfer window...

"Best half Amadou Onana has had in a Villa shirt. Defensively so switched on, putting out fires, going in with his runners from crosses and, in possession, being brave and turning out of pressure and playing forward. Most clearances, interceptions & tackles of any player."

Onana was signed in a big money deal from Everton during the summer transfer window as the Midlands outfit looked to replace Douglas Luiz, who joined Serie A side Juventus. Replacing the Brazilian international was never going to be easy, but it's been a seamless transition. Villa have continued to flourish with Onana at the heart of their midfield as they battle towards the Champions League places once again.

Onana's defensive ability has rarely been questioned during his career due to his physical prowess, but he's now starting to become a threat in the final third. Villa's set-pieces have been extremely effective with coach Austin McPhee in charge of them, and Onana already has three goals in all competitions this season.

Emery and his recruitment team needing to add real quality to their squad after qualifying for the Champions League, and they're already reaping the rewards of dipping into their pockets to secure the signature of Onana.