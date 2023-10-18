Highlights Onana's comments about enjoying the atmosphere and high-quality players in the Belgium squad could be seen as a lack of respect towards his Everton teammates.

The uncertainty and negative impact of the behind-the-scenes situation at Everton might explain Onana's comments.

Everton could be forced to offload Onana in the next transfer window due to their financial situation, and they might already be considering replacements like Kalvin Phillips.

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana made some interesting comments during the international break, and journalist Paul Brown has explained to GIVEMESPORT why the Belgian international might have said what he did.

Hinting that the ability of the Toffees squad isn't at the same level as Belgium isn't going to go down well with fans, regardless of whether the statement was true or not. The supporters at Goodison Park might see it as Onana showing a lack of respect towards his teammates, but the behind-the-scenes situation at Everton is bound to have a negative impact on some of the players.

Onana explained why he enjoys linking up with the Belgium squad

Onana, who signed for Everton for a fee of £33m from French side Lille last summer, per Sky Sports, has spent the last week or so on international duty with Belgium. The young midfielder has become a regular for his country already, despite being just 22 years old. Belgium faced Austria and Sweden during the break, with the latter game being abandoned at half-time, but Onana missed the second game after being sent off for two yellow cards last week.

After linking up with his international teammates, Onana discussed with the media about his future at Goodison Park and why he enjoys playing for Belgium due to the change in atmosphere...

"I’m not going to say that it [international duty] is my main source of motivation because I take very seriously the task that I have with Everton, namely, to help the club to survive. But I must admit that this change in atmosphere and finding a team with high-quality players changes the mood. Mentally, it does me a lot of good. That was my goal at the start of the season. But like I said I don’t have a crystal ball. I am not able to tell you what will happen in the future."

The comment about it being a change of atmosphere completely makes sense considering the uncertainty surrounding Everton at the moment. However, hinting that Sean Dyche's side doesn't have high-quality players won't go down well with the supporters and could be seen as a lack of respect.

Amadou Onana - vs current Everton Premier League squad 2023/24 Output Squad ranking Overall rating 6.97 5th Shots per game 1.4 8th Average passes per game 45.8 1st Long balls per game 2.6 4th Pass success rate 84.2% 3rd Aerial duels won per game 3.3 2nd Tackles per game 2.8 2nd Fouls per game 1.5 2nd Fouled per game 2.1 1st According to WhoScored

Although Onana is a talented player, no doubt, journalist Brown has previously told GIVEMESPORT that he needs to give more for his club. Evertonians are yet to see the best of Onana, so there's an argument that he shouldn't be making this kind of comment until he proves himself consistently at the top level.

Onana did claim that he's unable to predict what will happen in the future, and there won't be many Everton fans who expect the midfielder to stay at the club for his whole career. The Belgian international is destined for bigger things, and the Merseyside club's financial situation could mean they are forced to offload him during one of the next two transfer windows.

Brown has suggested that although Onana's comments can't be read as something positive, there are potentially multiple players who see the international break as some respite from the rigours of the Premier League. The journalist adds that, however, his comments aren't particularly concerning, but it's not what fans want to hear. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I mean, I suppose it's not a positive thing when you hear a player saying something like that. It depends really on the context but I do suspect that there is a lot of outside noise at the moment with Everton because of the takeover that's currently progressing. There is the fact that the club have not enjoyed the best start to the season and there are people already wondering how far they can go or whether they'll be in trouble again. I'm sure that for a lot of players, getting away with their national team is a nice break from the Premier League full stop really, because the Premier League can be a pressure cooker and quite a grind. So I don't think it's particularly concerning really, for players to come out with this kind of stuff, but I guess it isn't what fans like to hear."

Sean Dyche's recruitment team could already be eyeing replacements

The reality is, if a significant offer arrives for Onana, Everton might need to seriously consider allowing him to depart. The important thing now is for the Toffees to find a suitable replacement, and they appear to already be planning for the future.

As per i News, Everton are among the clubs interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who is expected to leave Pep Guardiola's side due to a lack of game time. Although there could be a concern that the England international has barely played since his move to City, if Dyche can rekindle the form he produced for Leeds United it could be a smart signing.

