Everton midfielder Amadou Onana 'loves' the club and it could be difficult for Chelsea to sign him, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 21-year-old has shown glimpses of promise during his time at Goodison Park, but he is one of Everton's only saleable assets.

Everton transfer news - Amadou Onana

The Athletic recently reported that Everton's money could be tight during the summer transfer window.

As a result, the Toffees may be forced to offload some of their key players.

As per Transfermarkt's valuations, Onana is Everton's most valuable player, with Jordan Pickford, Alex Iwobi, and a regularly injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin joint second.

Pickford signed a new contract at Goodison Park and Iwobi doesn't appear to be attracting a lot of interest.

With clubs unlikely to take a risk on Calvert-Lewin due to his injury troubles, Onana could be the one sacrificed.

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Everton could be under pressure to sell Onana this summer, considering their financial situation.

Reports in Belgium have also suggested that Chelsea are set to reignite their interest in Onana, who could cost in the region of £55m.

What has Jones said about Onana?

Jones has claimed that despite interest in Onana, it could be difficult for clubs to sign him, considering how much he's loving his time on Merseyside.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "If you look at the players at the moment that Chelsea are potentially bringing into the middle, if you think about Moises Caicedo and you also think about Romeo Lavia, both very young midfielders, both pretty inexperienced in the Premier League but with a high ceiling. Onana fits the bill, it's just a case of whether he actually leaves Everton.

"I think he'll be quite a hard get because he seems to love Everton so much."

What's next for Everton?

Although selling young talents isn't an ideal situation for the Toffees, it could be a necessity as they look to avoid another relegation battle next season.

Offloading Onana for a significant fee could allow them to strengthen in multiple different areas, due to the transfer fee they will receive and the fact the Belgian international is reportedly earning £100k-a-week.

In a perfect world, Everton could build their team around Onana and look to bring in reinforcements to improve the quality of the squad, but considering he's their most valuable player, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them offload him if an offer arrives.