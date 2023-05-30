Everton midfielder Amadou Onana 'loves the place' and could stay at the club ahead of next season, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 21-year-old is already attracting interest from other sides after less than a year in England.

Everton news - Amadou Onana

Onana signed for Everton at the beginning of the season for a fee of £33m from French side Lille, according to the BBC.

The Belgium international only started 11 games for Lille last season, as per FBref, but he's been given a lot more responsibility in this Everton side.

As per Transfermarkt, Onana has played 35 games for Everton so far, and he's started to turn the heads of other Premier League clubs.

Football Insider have recently claimed that Arsenal and Chelsea are considering making an offer for Onana in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Evertonians may have been concerned about Onana's Instagram post before their relegation decider against Bournemouth at the weekend.

The Dakar-born youngster posted an image of himself, alongside the caption 'the last dance'.

Whether Onana meant it was the last game of the season or his last game for Everton remains to be seen, but Jones doesn't believe it's the final time we've seen him in a Toffees shirt.

What has Jones said about Onana?

Jones has suggested that he doesn't believe the game against Bournemouth was Onana's last dance, due to his affection for the fans and the club as a whole.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I don't think that was his last dance for Everton, to be honest. I think that whenever you see Onana and his rapport with the fans, it seems like he loves the place. I think he was just desperate to stay up."

How has Onana performed this season?

There's no doubt Onana has shown plenty of inconsistency in an Everton shirt, but it's to be expected.

The young midfielder had to move to a new country at the age of 20, adapt to a new culture and settle in the Premier League.

Onana has gone from a squad player at Lille to a regular starter at Everton in a struggling side.

As per WhoScored, Onana has averaged 2.2 tackles, 1.1 interceptions, and 1.1 clearances per game.

Onana has also managed a Sofascore rating of 6.92 in England's top flight, ranking him sixth in the Everton squad.

There's room for improvement, as there is with any young player, but his ceiling is extremely high.