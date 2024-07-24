Highlights Amadou Onana's move to Aston Villa leaves Everton in a predicament.

Everton seek to replace Onana with Brazilian Arthur Melo.

Melo struggled with injuries during his one season at Everton's rivals, Liverpool, but played 48 times last season for Fiorentina.

Amadou Onana has joined Aston Villa from Everton in a £50million deal for the the Belgian defensive midfielder. Onana bolsters Unai Emery's squad as the club prepares for the Champions League campaign this term - of which sees the Villans compete among Europe's elite for the first time since 1982-83.

Villa have already brought in two central midfielders this summer in Enzo Barrenechea from Juventus and Ross Barkley from Luton Town, and now Onana looks to add further strength and ability to the ranks after performing at Euro 2024 in Germany. While Onana's exit is sure to be a difficult one for anyone of an Everton persuasion, his prospective replacement, Arthur Melo, could make the situation even more troubling for the blue half of Liverpool.

Mediocre Melo looks for Merseyside Redemption

The Brazilian struggled for form & fitness at Anfield

While Onana departs, Everton boss Sean Dyche is desperate to source a replacement before the new Premier League campaign gets underway with a clash against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Iliman Ndiaye became the Toffees latest signing when he completed a £16.9 million switch from Marseille earlier this month, but director of football Kevin Thelwell is looking to bring in more new faces to ensure the final season at Goodison Park is memorable for all the right reasons.

While Onana's absence will be greatly felt by fans and team-mates alike, it is perhaps slightly questionable as to why Everton have their sights set on Juventus' Arthur Melo. As GIVEMESPORT previously reported on Melo, Everton are poised to make a quick decision on the midfielder's future. After returning from a loan spell with Fiorentina, Melo was informed that he has no future at Juventus, despite Thiago Motta heading into the Allianz Stadium dugout.

Second move to Merseyside could reignite career

One aspect of the prospective Arthur transfer, is of course, his links to Everton's bitter cross-park rivals, Liverpool. The 27-year-old Brazilian proved to be a flop at Anfield, with him spending more time in the physio's bay than on the pitch.

He was limited to just 13 minutes of action over the course of a season-long loan as a long-term injury forced him onto the sidelines. That said, ever fans of an underdog in the city, an Everton move could reignite Melo's career.

Although Dyche will be wary of the midfielder's poor medical record, GMS sources in Brazil have learned that Arthur is adamant that he has unfinished business in England's top-tier.

While it's a blot on anyone's CV, to have so little game-time, what's worse for Arthur is that Juve seem desperate to get him off their books. Is that a good sign? Who knows. His quality as a player relies on whether he can stay fit, and he has a poor track record of such. Filling Onana's absence with a player of this capacity seems a little naive.

However, with that said, it is worth noting the risk and reward elements within Melo's potential transfer. Everton have been offered the opportunity to sign the player, and it could be a straight-forward acquisition - especially if the Toffees aren't tied down to demands of a long-term contract. If Melo has to earn a longer contract outright, it may be a better decision. Plus, if it's not too expensive, Everton may still have the option to buy an alternative midfielder with Onana's £50 million fee.

Everton will have to mull over their options quickly, as GMS sources understand that Wolverhampton Wanderers are one of at least two other Premier League clubs who have had Arthur put offered to them, while interested parties across Europe have also been made aware of his availability.

Comparison to Onana

Brazilian and Belgian's stats broken down

While it's a little harsh to be so critical of Arthur's injury woes, it's worth to see how un-subjective points do or don't comply. Despite leading the way in key statistics below, many on Merseyside will be concerned by just so few minutes the last time he was in the Premier League and whether or not he can cut it here, compared to his time in Italy and Spain.

Arthur Melo's Statistical Averages per 90 minutes During his entire career compared to Amadou Onana Arthur Melo Amadou Onana Pass completion percentage 91.7 82.4 Percentage of shots on target 42.6 24.7 Ball recoveries 6.80 6.31 Shot-creating actions 2.33 1.92 Key passes 1.10 0.76 All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored. Statistics correct as of 16/07/2024