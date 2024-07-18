Highlights Amadou Onana's move to Aston Villa for around £50m is expected to be finalised by the weekend.

Everton stands to receive a substantial fee for the 22-year-old, satisfying all parties.

Villa are preparing their squad for the forthcoming Champions League season.

Amadou Onana is edging closer to a move away from Everton with Aston Villa closing in on a deal for the Belgian that would likely cost around £50m. Now, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has revealed to GIVEMESPORT that the deal could be "done and dusted" by the weekend.

Fabrizio Romano "Here-we-go'd" the deal on July 13th, but news about when Onana would arrive at Villa Park has since been quiet. However, Sheth now reveals that the deal has gathered pace over the last 24 hours, and to expect the £50m move to the Champions League qualifiers to be completed in a matter of days.

Onana Joining Villa Closer

The 22-year-old will close his move to Aston Villa soon

Amadou Onana has been linked with a move away from Goodison Park for the majority of the window so far, with concrete talks between player and parties halted somewhat due to his involvement at EURO 2024 with Belgium.

Manchester United were among the clubs interested in his services, but Aston Villa are the team set to pick up the 22-year-old defensive midfielder.

Sheth states that everyone involved in the deal is likely to be satisfied with the deal, with Everton happy to receive a substantial fee for a player who performed admirably for them last season, especially considering the club's punishments for breaching Premier League PSR rulings.

He said:

"In the last 24 hours, it's developing now and this one looks like it is going to happen. There's an expectation that it might all be done and dusted by the weekend. We know it's a £50m deal that Villa will be paying. I think it works for all parties."

Aston Villa are continuing to build their squad in preparation for their forthcoming Champion's League campaign, and Onana's arrival as part of that build is now only a matter of days away.

Aston Villa 'Take Big Step' to Sign Everton Target Lindstrom

Both Villa and Everton are looking to sign the Napoli winger

Both clubs involved in the deal taking Amadou Onana to Villa Park are set to do battle over Napoli winger Jasper Lindstrom, with Aston Villa taking a big step in that race.

Lindstrom struggled to make an impact during his debut campaign in Italy, following a £30m move from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2023, and did not record a single goal or assist in the league during his entire season, starting just two games.

However, in spite of a fairly unsuspecting season, both Everton and Aston Villa are interested in signing the 24-year-old, according to Italian outlet II Mattino earlier on this week. They reported that the Villans 'made a request' for Lindstrom, and also stated on Tuesday that a verbal proposal had now been made by Unai Emery's side.

The interest in Lindstrom from Villa and Everton may give Lindstrom a route away from a tedious spell in Naples. Lindstrom - who was previously labelled as a "huge talent" by Kevin Trapp - would add necessary numbers to a depleted Aston Villa side as they embark on a Champions League campaign.

According to Il Mattino, Napoli are weighing up Villa's proposal 'carefully', and Lindstrom is awaiting the decision his club chooses to make.