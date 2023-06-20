Arsenal are now exploring the possibility of signing Everton midfielder Amadou Onana at the Emirates Stadium, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The young midfielder doesn't appear to be a priority for the Gunners, but he could be on their shortlist this summer.

Arsenal transfer news - Latest

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Arsenal are advancing in talks to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

Romano also confirmed that the Gunners have submitted a second offer for West Ham United star Declan Rice, for around £90m.

Mikel Arteta is clearly in the market for a new midfielder, and it's no surprise considering Granit Xhaka looks set to be leaving the Emirates.

Thomas Partey is also attracting interest and could depart, so we may see a complete overhaul in the middle of the park for Arsenal.

After narrowly missing out on the Premier League title to a relentless Manchester City side, Arteta clearly feels he needs a freshen-up in the midfield.

Partey and Xhaka are both 30 years old, and Arsenal are targeting the likes of Onana, Lavia, Rice, who are all under 25.

The club appear to be going in a different direction, offloading some of their older heads and signing younger talent for the future.

Jones has claimed that Onana, who was described as 'outstanding' by Liverpool Echo reporter Connor O'Neill, could be an option for Arsenal.

What has Jones said about Onana?

Jones has suggested that Lavia is a player on Arsenal's list, but they are also considering a move for Everton midfielder Onana.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Lavia is on the list. So, I think that they are looking at that as an option. I don't think they are expecting that they'll sign him, but they certainly are exploring it.

"I've heard they're also considering Amadou Onana from Everton as well as a potential that they look into."

Would Onana be a smart signing for Arsenal?

Onana, who signed for Everton for a fee of £33m, is undoubtedly behind Rice in his development and could be less attainable than Lavia, considering the latter was just relegated to the Championship.

So, the Everton youngster might be considered a bit of an alternative to the likes of Rice and Lavia if they don't acquire their primary targets.

If they manage to sign Lavia and Rice, then it wouldn't make a lot of sense to continue pursuing midfielders.

Onana has plenty of potential, there's no doubt about that, but moves for Rice and Lavia may make more sense at the moment, with the Toffees reportedly demanding £60m for the 21-year-old.