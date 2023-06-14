Everton could be under pressure to sell Amadou Onana during the summer transfer window, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The young midfielder has shown signs of immense talent since his move to Goodison Park.

Everton transfer news - Amadou Onana

Onana signed for Everton last summer from French club Lille for a fee of £33m, according to the BBC.

The report claims that West Ham United had originally agreed a deal to bring the Belgian to the London Stadium, but Everton beat the capital club to securing his signature.

However, after a season with the Toffees, Onana could be on his way out the door, with Everton struggling financially.

Football Insider have recently reported that Everton could sell Onana in the summer transfer window for around £60m.

Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs keeping tabs on Onana, alongside other Premier League sides.

It would undoubtedly be a huge disappointment for Evertonians if they are forced to offload the young talent so soon after he joined the club, but it could be necessary if they want to invest in the summer.

Former Everton boss Roberto Martinez described Onana as a 'unique' player, after working with him during his time as Belgium manager.

What has Brown said about Onana?

Brown has suggested that Everton may be under pressure to sell Onana, with clubs in the Champions League showing an interest.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think Everton are under pressure to sell someone. Possibly even more than one player. They don't have a whole lot of massively sellable assets in their squad and Onana is one of them.

"I think he's young enough and has enough potential to generate a profit from the money that they bought him for. There are certainly Champions League clubs that remain interested in Onana."

How did Onana perform in the 2022/2023 campaign?

Onana averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.92 in his first season in England, scoring once and providing two assists.

The 21-year-old averaged 2.2 tackles, 1.1 interceptions, 1.1 clearances, and 1.8 aerial duels won per game, as per WhoScored, showing his significant defensive prowess.

There's no doubt that Onana has shown signs of inconsistency during his time at Goodison Park, but that's to be expected during his first year in a new country and league.

Last season, Onana started just 11 league games for Lille, so making the step-up and becoming a regular at Everton was never going to be easy.