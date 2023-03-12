Everton midfielder Amadou Onana could depart the club in the summer even if they manage to avoid relegation, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GiveMeSport.

The talented 21-year-old only arrived at Goodison Park as recently as August, but a string of impressive displays for the relegation-threatened side have already seen him linked with pastures new.

Everton transfer news – Amadou Onana

According to BBC Sport, Everton signed Onana from Ligue 1 outfit LOSC Lille for £33 million last summer after fending off competition from West Ham United.

However, in January, French outlet Foot Mercato reported that Chelsea had made an offer to try and sign the Belgium international, which the player himself subsequently knocked back.

90min journalist Graeme Bailey also revealed during the winter window on the Talking Transfers podcast that Arsenal were keen to sign Onana to provide some cover for Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka.

Yet the box-to-box dynamo has put out a public message for the first time since the speculation arose, writing on Instagram: "Said what I said and did what I did. #Aintleavingtheship”.

Onana still has four and a half years left on his £100,000-per-week contract with Everton, and they would surely demand a significant fee for their prized asset.

What has Brown said about Onana?

When asked if he believes Onana could still exit Everton even if they manage to retain their Premier League status next term, Brown disclosed that he reckons that is a possibility.

In an interview with GMS, he said: “There's definitely a chance. There were teams looking at him in January, all the noises from his camp were that he didn't want to leave Everton.

“He was quite happy there, felt he had unfinished business and wanted to finish the job, which is a credit to him.”

How well has Onana been playing?

Onana has been one of the few shining lights for Everton this season, registering two goal contributions in his 26 appearances across all competitions.

The 6 foot 4 ace has also been putting up some eye-catching underlying numbers for the Toffees over the last year.

As per FBref, Onana has ranked in the 91st percentile for aerial duels won, 89th for non-penalty expected goals, 84th for tackles, and 81st for interceptions amongst his positional peers.

Losing Onana would, therefore, be a bitter blow for Everton and Sean Dyche, and the Merseyside outfit will surely be hoping they can retain his services for the foreseeable future.