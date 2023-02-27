Amanda Serrano has backed her manager Jake Paul despite his defeat to Tommy Fury.

Amanda Serrano has shown her support for Jake Paul and says despite his loss to Tommy Fury, it was a huge night for him.

The long-running feud between Paul and Fury ended with huge emotion after the Brit emerged victorious in Saudi Arabia.

TNT broke down in tears after winning the fight via split decision, despite being knocked down in the eighth round.

Reflecting on his defeat, Serrano — who is managed by Paul — took to Twitter to back The Problem Child and make sure the world is taking him seriously.

Paul's loss to Fury marks the first of his career.

Before the fight in Riyadh, the 26-year-old had a perfect run of six wins from six, including four knockouts.

But despite his unbeaten streak ending, Serrano believes this is a significant milestone in her manager's career.

Amanda Serrano and Jake Paul celebrate

"Congrats to Tommy on the win, and congratulations to my manager Jake Paul.

"He fought a gutsy fight and showed he’s a real boxer. Huge card and that tests more than just skills. Today he graduated to a real boxer," the Puerto Rican fighter wrote.

Serrano has been with Paul's company, Most Valuable Promotions, since 2021.

He described her as the "greatest Hispanic female athlete of all time" and wasted no time in booking the blockbuster clash against Katie Taylor last April.

Serrano lost the undisputed lightweight title fight — also by split decision — but made history with Taylor as the first female boxers in history to headline Madison Square Garden.

Talks are currently being held over a rematch between the two women in Taylor's native Ireland.

What did Jake Paul say after his loss?

Paul congratulated his opponent and the Fury family following the defeat and has made it clear he is searching for a rematch at some point.

The Problem Child gave his verdict on the result, stating it was a "close fight" during his post-match interview, and admitted he wasn't completely sure if he agreed with the judges' scoring.

Paul also said he suffered with sickness twice and injured his arm during the camp, which meant he didn't give his "best performance" on the night.

However, despite his explanation, he has assured fans he will return stronger.

Paul took to Twitter afterwards to echo his quotes from inside the ring.

"Don’t judge me by my wins, judge me by my losses.

"Congrats to Tommy, his team and his family. Thank you to everyone that tuned in. Saudi Arabia thank you as well. I will be back."

