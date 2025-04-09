Things got heated quickly at a press conference to heighten interest in the upcoming trilogy bout between career boxing rivals Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

The prominent prizefighters have fought twice already, with Taylor taking home a decision win from New York, in a 2022 fight in which she was wobbled significantly in the middle of the bout, before claiming another win on points in the rematch. Due to the close, competitive fights, a third fight has always appeared like a foregone conclusion. And this one, considering Netflix will broadcast it to its monstrous international audience, could be the biggest of all three bouts.

Serrano, speaking on Wednesday, the 9th of April, had harsh words to say about Taylor, and came prepared … as she even brought headgear for the face-off.

Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor's professional boxing records (as of 09/04/25) Amanda Serrano Katie Taylor Fights 51 25 Wins 47 (31 KOs) 24 (6 KOs) Losses 3 1 Draws 1 0

Amanda Serrano Had Harsh Words to Say About Katie Taylor

There is also a clear reason why she brought headgear to the face-off