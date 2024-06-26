Highlights Amari Cooper is aiming for a big payday amid minicamp holdout.

Cooper has played for the Raiders, Cowboys, and Browns in his career.

Cooper has made more than $116 million so far in his career.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper is in the middle of a holdout after skipping minicamp. While it’s safe to assume he wants to get paid, he admitted it in a recent interaction with content creators from the sports betting company Betr.

In the clip, the representative from Betr talks to Cooper about his speed, mentioning that he thinks he could beat him in a race but applauding his route-running ability.

Cooper laughed and had an interesting comeback.

I’d pull a hammy or something trying to race you. I’m trying to get paid this year.

Related 5 Players You Forgot Suited Up for the Cleveland Browns You may have forgotten Hall of Fame QB and Super Bowl 4 MVP Len Dawson once played for the Cleveland Browns.

Examining Cooper’s Career to This Point

Cooper was traded to the Browns by the Dallas Cowboys for a fifth-round draft choice

Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper, 30, is seeking what will probably be his final big-time contract extension in the NFL. He’s made over $116 million in his career and is entering the final year of a five-year contract worth $100 million that he signed with the Dallas Cowboys in March 2020.

This is the final year of his contract, and Cooper has sat out mandatory minicamp, which will result in fines.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry spoke about Cooper’s absence, understanding it was all business. He said that “it does not change our affinity for Amari.”

From here, we’ll wait to see if Cooper does get paid or if he’ll play out the final year of his deal and wait until next offseason to see if something materializes. The good news for Browns fans is that Cooper doesn’t seem to have any animosity toward the organization.

Looking back on his career, Cooper was the then Oakland Raiders’ No. 4 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Throughout his career, he’s been to five Pro Bowls and was part of the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

In 2023, he played 15 games and caught 72 passes for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns.

Amari Cooper Career Stats Years Team Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs 2015-2018 OAK 225 3,183 19 2018-2021 DAL 292 3,893 27 2022-2023 CLE 150 2,410 14

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Amari Cooper has never had double-digit touchdowns in a season.

In his career, Cooper has played for the Raiders, Cowboys, and Browns. He was traded from the Raiders to the Cowboys for a first-round pick during the 2018 season. He was then traded again from the Cowboys to the Browns for a fifth- and sixth-round pick in the offseason leading up to the 2022 season.

He’s signed two deals in his career, including his four-year rookie deal and $22.66 million, and the Raiders exercised his $13.924 million fifth-year option. He signed that $100 million deal with the Cowboys in March 2020.

Will Cooper get paid this offseason, or will he aim to play elsewhere in 2025?

Source: Nick Shook of NFL.com and ESPNCleveland

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.