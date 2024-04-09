Highlights The Pittsburgh Steelers are heavily considering drafting Georgia OT Amarius Mims for added offensive line strength.

Mims, aiming to fulfill his dream of playing for Pittsburgh with his fellow UGA teammates, has high potential but lacks experience.

Pittsburgh often selects younger prospects in early rounds, but they may prioritize a more seasoned player due to their competitive expectations for the 2024 season.

This time of year, it's impossible to tell what information might be real and what is just a convoluted smokescreen when it pertains to the NFL Draft. As such, it's quite rare when it feels like you can pinpoint a perfect fit between a prospect and a team.

With that said, the connection between Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims and the Pittsburgh Steelers has become impractical to ignore.

The team brought the former Bulldog to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for a pre-draft visit, and they sent general manager Omar Khan, head coach Mike Tomlin, and others to his pro day in Athens, Georgia. They also held a formal interview with him at the 2024 NFL Combine. Considering how often they've returned to the Georgia well in recent years, it certainly wouldn't be a surprise for the Steelers to draft Mims.

For his part, when speaking to the media this week, Mims came forth and outright said his dream is to play for Pittsburgh, who have drafted three of his offensive teammates over the last two drafts:

It would mean a lot. Just reuniting with the Georgia guys again. Guys like Darnell, of course, Broderick and George. We got a bond and it would be great spending however much time I can possible with them, however long I would be there. So that definitely would be nice.

The Steelers are in the midst of a transformative offseason thanks to the work of Khan. If they were to select Mims, they'd lock down their bookend tackles, which will have the task of protecting new quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in 2024, on Day One of the draft.

Mims is A Talented, But Wildly Inexperienced Offensive Tackle

UGA OT never played more than 400 snaps in a season while in college

Since 2022, the Steelers have drafted three fellow UGA alums in wide receiver George Pickens, offensive tackle Broderick Jones, and tight end Darnell Washington. All three won at least one national championship in their time in Athens, while the latter two won back-to-back titles under head coach Kirby Smart.

Putting Mims opposite Jones on the offensive line again would give the Steelers two freakishly athletic offensive tackles, but both are and were raw products coming out of college. After sitting behind Jones and others for his first two seasons (he played in just two games as a sophomore), Mims played in only seven games due to injury in 2023, before declaring early for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Amarius Mims Career Stats Stat 2023 2022 2021 Games 7 14 9 Snaps 297 385 121 Run Block Snaps 129 189 83 Pass Block Snaps 168 196 38 Sacks Allowed 0 0 0 QB Hits Allowed 0 0 0 Hurries Allowed 1 4 1

At nearly 6'8" and 340 pounds, Mims has more than enough size to succeed at the next level, and his 5.07-second 40-yard dash from the NFL Combine speaks to his ability to move that massive frame through space with ease.

The Steelers have had a recent affinity for younger prospects, as all three of their Georgia selections in recent years were juniors who declared early for the draft. Mims has tantalizing potential, though Pittsburgh may want to go with a slightly more finished product, since they expect to be highly competitive this year with their rebuilt quarterback room.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: At the 2024 NFL Draft Combine, Mims scored in the 80th percentile or higher in almost every category, including the 40-yard dash (85th percentile for offensive tackles historically), height (89th percentile), weight (96th percentile), hand size (94th percentile), arm length (92nd percentile), wingspan (100th percentile), and the broad jump (89th percentile).

In GIVEMESPORT's most recent mock draft, Mims is projected to go 18th overall to the Cincinnati Bengals, who are in desperate need of a tackle opposite Orlando Brown following Jonah Williams' departure in free agency. Most mocks have him going in that range, though the Steelers will be hoping he and other top offensive line prospects fall to them at 20th overall.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.