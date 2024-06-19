Highlights Ciryl Gane may not have a fight booked but that didn't stop him throwing fists at a recent MMA event.

There is a concerning trend of regular people requesting punches from top athletes — Gane included.

Gane obliged by throwing some brutally accurate right hands into an amateur's body.

Two-time UFC title challenger and former UFC heavyweight interim champion Ciryl Gane doesn’t have an upcoming fight scheduled, but that hasn’t stopped him from throwing a few punches between now and then That's because the hulking Frenchman is seen on video letting his fists fly into the body of an amateur fighter.

This young Mixed Martial Artist gained the respect of the much bigger Gane by doing his best to withstand the power of a UFC heavyweight. We have seen a slew of these types of viral attempts by fight fans, but in this case, the trickster appeared to walk away unscathed after the heavy blows to the body.

Ciryl Gane Throws Shots at Amateur Fighter

Gane is a big man, but his challenger respectfully held his ground

It’s become an odd trend for the fight community to ask these high-level punchers to lay one on them. We’ve seen examples of this behavior for years, like when Chuck Liddell unleashed the ultimate punch-buggy hook on radio DJ and MMA enthusiast, Jason Ellis. Recently, some nimrod thought it’d be a good idea to ask Canelo Alvarez, one of the most powerful boxers of today, to hit him in the diaphragm.

During an ARES Fighting Championship event, Gane, who weighed in at 250-pounds in his last fight, took the body shot challenge offered by amateur MMA fighter Idriss Altidor, who has made a social following from these clips. Despite the weight disparity of about 100 pounds, the smaller man took the heavy right hooks to his midsection like a champ. By the way, just a note, but Gane punched Altidor from the orthodox stance, which could have relieved a bit of his power, as the Frenchman traditionally fights from the southpaw stance.

Watch it right here:

Ciryl Gane Career

MMA record: 12-2 (6 KOs, 3 SUBs), UFC wins: 9, Best win: Derrick Lewis

Gane is a talented striker who made his game well-rounded to be able to compete with the best heavyweights in the world. Though he has two losses because of grappling deficiencies, he is young enough and talented enough to evolve to one day wear that undisputed strap. The French kickboxer was thrown into the fire very early in his career, having his first UFC fight with just three professional fights under his belt.

Quickly climbing the ranks due to his beautifully balanced and agile striking abilities, Gane put the division on notice with seven straight wins, including earning an interim title. Gane ran into his first roadblock in a movie-like scenario where he was facing a former sparring partner, Francis Ngannou, who flipped the script on Gane when he went to a wrestling heavy game plan to expose Gane. Jon Jones also took advantage of this area of non-expertise. Fortunately for Gane, he has bounced back from each of these high-profile losses with a knockout victory. It’s a matter of when, not if, he will wear undisputed UFC gold at some point in his career.