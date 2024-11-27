Ruud van Nistelrooy is the 'new favourite' to be named as Leicester City's next manager, according to a report from Football Insider.

The site says that fresh talks on Tuesday have seen the 48-year-old move ahead of the likes of David Moyes and Graham Potter in the running to replace Steve Cooper following his sacking earlier this week.

Van Nistelrooy only recently became available himself after new Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim decided to get rid of the Dutchman following his own arrival at Old Trafford.

The former Red Devils striker certainly made a big impact during his four-match interim spell in charge following Erik ten Hag's dismissal, overseeing a win against PAOK in the Europa League, a draw against Chelsea in the Premier League and two convincing victories over Leicester in the league and the League Cup.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana praised him for the "amazing" job he did and said the players would be happy for him to stay, something which Amorim understandably decided against.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Van Nistelrooy won 34 of his 50 matches in charge of PSV Eindhoven, with his team scoring 127 goals.

Cooper was fired on Sunday following his side's defeat to Chelsea a day earlier, with the Foxes lying in 16th position in the top flight - one point above the dreaded relegation zone - following their promotion from the Championship last term.

Football Insider report that Leicetser have held talks with the out-of-work Van Nistelrooy and are aware of interest from other clubs like Hamburg for his services.

Meanwhile, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that, as well as the Dutchman, West Bromwich Albion's Carlos Corberan and Lee Carsley are also among the names on the east Midlands club's shortlist as they look to secure an appointment before this weekend's fixture against Brentford.

GMS understands that Corberan is keen on the role at the King Power Stadium and would be willing to leave his role at the Hawthorns mid-season in order to be named as Cooper's successor, while former Foxes boss Nigel Pearson would be open to a return even though he hasn't been approached.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 27-11-24.