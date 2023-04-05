The 2023 Masters is here as the next four days centre around the iconic Augusta National course, with it being the first chance for the game's greatest players to win a major this season.

The green jacket is the prize they all crave at the end of the four days, and the best players in the world are all in attendance for a shot at glory.

LIV Golf players attending The Masters

This year, an extra dynamic to the tournament is going to be provided by the fact that some of the top LIV Golf players have been invited to compete, with the likes of Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Cam Smith, and former Masters winner Dustin Johnson all set to tackle one of the biggest challenges in the sport.

It's become a rarity seeing them battle against the likes of Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, and Scottie Scheffler of late with the trio, and most of the other top players in the game, remaining with the PGA Tour, and naturally that fact is going to generate headlines.

Unfortunately, there remains some sourness about the whole situation but hopefully the great golf on show this weekend can do most of the talking.

'Amazing' Masters field with LIV Golf players included

Ahead of the tournament, GIVEMESPORT asked Andrew 'Beef' Johnston, in association with OLBG, what he made of the decision for the top LIV players to be invited to the competition, and he said that it made sense, whilst also admitting it's a shame there is now that split between the best players:

"It's such a shame because we've already got a lot of good players on the PGA Tour and if you add the LIV guys back in with the likes of Bryson, Brooks, Cam Smith and Dustin Johnson; it's an amazing field.

"There's so many good players and you have to think how good the viewing would be.

"You'd have 15 to 20 superstars all competing it out most weeks would put golf in great shape, so it's such a shame that it's been split up a little bit.

"But it's exciting because they'll be back for The Masters, so you're going to have a strong field.

"You want these guys in the majors because you want to play against the best players in the world."

There'll certainly be a few headlines if one of the LIV players wins the championship this weekend but there is a chance of that for sure.

Johnson is a former winner and Smith regularly goes well around Augusta, so they could be the two most likely candidates.