Southampton midfielder Joe Aribo wants to leave the club this summer amid interest from Turkey, the Daily Mail reports.

The 28-year-old has started the Saints' last four Premier League games, but is seeking a fresh start elsewhere with relegation looking like a near certainty for the club this season.

Aribo, described as "amazing", moved to the South Coast in 2022 from Rangers, where he impressed under the management of Liverpool great Steven Gerrard. In his final Rangers season, he notably scored in the 2022 Europa League Final against Eintracht Frankfurt, before heading to the Premier League in a deal worth around £10m.

Aribo's time at Southampton has been less successful however, as the club face relegation back to the Championship for the second time in three seasons. With just one year left on his Saints deal, a move is on the cards this summer.

Joe Aribo Eyeing Southampton Exit

Turkey seen as a potential destination

The Daily Mail suggests he could end up in Istanbul, with Besiktas known to be long-standing admirers of the box-to-box midfielder.

Whichever club comes in for Aribo will likely have to match the £70,000 per week salary that he enjoys at Southampton - a factor that all but rules out a move to former club Rangers anytime soon.

Joe Aribo Southampton Statistics 2024/25 (all comps) Appearances 17(8) Minutes 1677 Goals 2 Assists 0

Southampton are currently battling to stay in the top flight but there is an expectation that they will drop back to the Championship, and that means there is already some succession planning being made.

Reports suggest that Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl could step into the hotseat during the summer, with current boss Ivan Juric having a break clause in the deal that took him to St Mary's back in December.

There are also big doubts over the future of star forward Tyler Dibling, who has emerged as a major target for clubs in Europe as well as Tottenham in the Premier League.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 23/01/2025.