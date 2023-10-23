Highlights Lyon's poor performance in the 2023/24 Ligue 1 season is surprising considering their status as a European giant.

The club's current struggles could have been alleviated if they had retained their key players, who have gone on to achieve success elsewhere.

Lyon's former players, such as Hugo Lloris, Memphis Depay, and Karim Benzema, have excelled at top European clubs, highlighting their quality.

As of right now, we are nine games into the 2023/24 Ligue 1 season and already something quite remarkable is happening. No, it's not the fact that Paris Saint-Germain are third and not first. Instead, it's that French giants Lyon sit bottom of the division with just three points to their name.

Indeed, Olympique Lyonnais have yet to win any of their first nine matches of the campaign, drawing three, and losing the rest. Over the weekend, they fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to previously bottom-placed Clermont Foot, allowing their opponents to leapfrog them in the league. Laurent Blanc has already been sacked and was replaced by Fabio Grosso who will have a tough time steadying the ship over the coming weeks.

Indeed, this has been the club's worst-ever start to a Ligue 1 season and it really is incredible to see them performing so poorly considering just how big they are as a European side. However, they haven't actually been French champions since 2007/08 and in the years since, they've sold a number of big names to help regularly balance the books. Had they managed to keep hold of their key players, perhaps they'd have enjoyed a little more success of late – they certainly wouldn't be performing as poorly as they are right now. that's for sure. With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has named the stunning XI that could be fielded today had they not sold their best assets.

Goalkeeper - Hugo Lloris

He may have fallen out of favour at Tottenham Hotspur this season, but for the past decade and even a little longer, Lloris has been one of the best goalkeepers in the game – proving this fact by captaining France to World Cup glory in 2018, while also making over 400 appearances for Spurs.

The veteran started his senior career at Nice before joining Lyon in 2008. He spent four years with the club, winning both the Coupe de France and the Trophée des Champions during this time before moving to England in 2012 for around £8m. Now 36 years of age, he's past his best but could still do a job between the sticks for most clubs across Europe.

Left-back - Ferland Mendy

When you think of iconic French fullbacks, Barcelona legend Eric Abidal springs to mind. He, of course, ended up in Spain via Lyon but has long since retired so has no use in this team – but is worth a mention nonetheless. Instead, Real Madrid's Mendy makes the XI.

The 28-year-old spent two seasons at OL, playing 79 times before earning himself a move to La Liga in 2019. Since then, he's proven his quality for Los Blancos, with 138 appearances in which he's helped Madrid win the league twice, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League. He has made five outings this term amid some injury struggles but remains a key part of Carlo Ancelotti's squad.

Centre-back - Joachim Andersen

Anderson spent just one season with the French giants before sealing a move to Premier League club Fulham. In the following season, despite being relegated with the Cottagers, he did enough to earn a summer move to Crystal Palace where he has been since 2021.

He might not be the most glamorous name on this list but the Danish centre-back has impressed many in England with his ability on the ball – especially his long-range passing – as his reliability in the heart of the Eagles' backline alongside Marc Guéhi. Considering the state Lyon are in right now – having conceded 18 goals in 9 games already – they could certainly use someone of Anderson's calibre to help see them through this rather testing period.

Centre-back - Samuel Umtiti

After bursting onto the scene in France at Lyon as a brilliant young defender, things haven't quite worked out for Umtiti. Indeed, injuries prevented him from ever reaching his true potential at Barcelona, even if he did still win a fair few trophies (as well as the World Cup with France).

Even so, judging from the fact that he's played six times for rivals LOSC Lille in all competitions so far this term, with his team currently fourth in Ligue 1, he wouldn't be a bad option to have at Lyon right now. Fitness issues would always be a concern but his experience would be a handy tool to rely upon amid all the current turbulence.

READ MORE: The players with the most Ballon d'Or points in history have been ranked

Right-back - Malo Gusto

Last January, the Ligue 1 side agreed to sell Gusto to Chelsea for around £26.3m but were allowed to keep him on loan for the rest of the season. The right-back played 22 times across the course of the campaign and then headed to England this summer.

Since then, he's featured seven times in the Premier League for the Blues, proving to be a useful acquisition in light of Reece James' injury issues. You can't help but feel as though the 20-year-old's former side would be better off if he was still amongst their ranks, however.

Central midfield - Bruno Guimarães

Guimarães looked to be a fantastic talent during his two years as a Ligue 1 player and he has proven his quality in the Premier League after joining Newcastle United for £40m in January 2022. Indeed, his performances have helped the Magpies bring Champions League football back to St James' Park for the first time in 20 years.

At this point, the 25-year-old Brazilian wouldn't look out of place in most clubs across Europe and Lyon could certainly do with a player of his class bringing a little calm to the middle of the park amid all the chaos right now. However, he signed a new five-year contract with Newcastle this month so a return to France looks unlikely to happen any time soon.

Central midfield - Lucas Paquetá

Much like Guimarães, Paquetá is a Brazilian midfielder who impressed in France with Lyon before earning a big-money move to England. The slightly more attack-minded player, however, ended up joining West Ham for £51m instead.

Since then, the move has gone pretty well for the 26-year-old too. After all, he helped bring cup glory to the Hammers in his debut campaign, setting up the only goal of the game as David Moyes and his men beat Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final.

Central midfield - Nabil Fekir

Lyon has had some top-quality midfielders come through the ranks in the past – Juninho Pernambucano stands out, while Michael Essien, Tanguy Ndombélé and Corentin Tolisso deserve a mention too – but Fekir was perhaps the most magical of the recent generation.

The twinkle-toed midfielder joined the youth academy of Olympique Lyonnais at the age of 12 and would later win Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year while also eventually being named captain of Les Gones. He joined Real Betis in 2019 and remains with the Spanish club to this day, now aged 30.

Left-winger - Memphis Depay

Depay looked to have the world at his feet when he left PSV Eindhoven for Man United in 2015 but flopped at Old Trafford (like so many have in recent times). Thankfully, he managed to rebuild his reputation at Lyon after leaving the Red Devils in 2017.

Indeed, in France he bagged 76 goals and picked up 55 assists in 178 games, earning a move to Barcelona in 2021. Now at Atletico Madrid, the 29-year-old is still capable of providing brilliant moments to remind us all of his supreme qualities. He is certainly one of Lyon's best-attacking players of the past decade.

Striker - Karim Benzema

Undoubtedly the biggest star in the team, Benzema won essentially everything you can in the domestic game with Real Madrid, lifting the Champions League, La Liga, the Club World Cup and numerous other accolades. He was also part of the impressive Lyon team to win Ligue 1 four times between 2004/05 to 2007/08.

At 35 years of age, he left Los Blancos and joined Saudi side Al-Ittihad in the summer. It would have been far more romantic had he joined his youth club instead, and Les Gones could certainly use the most recent Ballon d'Or Award winner right now as well, but football appears to have little time for romanticism these days when money rules everything. Ah well, they'll always have the trophy-laden past.

Lyon Games Goals Assists Trophies Karim Benzema 148 66 27 7

Right-winger - Bradley Barcola

Last season, Barcola was absolutely fantastic for Lyon as the youngster bagged seven goals and 10 assists in all competitions for his team. This helped him seal a €45 (£39m) summer move to PSG and it's fair to say he's been missed since.

After all, Lyon have scored only seven times in their opening nine Ligue 1 matches this term – no team has scored fewer goals in the division. Still only 21, Barcola has a big future in the game but it may well be a source of disappointment for many OL fans that he didn't spend just a little longer playing senior football with the club that developed him as a youngster.

Here's a lineup of the full XI for you to enjoy: