Amazon Prime has released its star-studded punditry line-up for the 2024/25 Champions League season. This will be the first time they have aired games in the competition, having signed a three-year deal with UEFA for broadcast rights worth £1.5bn.

The deal means they have gained a pick of games for Tuesday fixtures, and it appears as though Amazon are pulling out all the stops. Per Daily Mail, as well as selecting some huge names from the world of football to work as pundits, they will also introduce some new in-game features.

Amazon Prime Champions League Pundits

Frank Lampard and Daniel Sturridge involved

With Gabby Logan acting as host, she'll be joined by a couple of English Champions League winners. Chelsea legend Frank Lampard – who won the tournament in 2012 – will be involved, as will Daniel Sturridge, who was part of the Liverpool side to lift the famous trophy in 2018.

Having won the Champions League four times – doing so at Ajax, Real Madrid, and AC Milan – there aren't many more qualified to speak on the subject than Clarence Seedorf. As an all-time midfield great, it will be fascinating to regularly hear his input.

From the women's game, Laura Georges will be a part of things. She won the trophy twice with Lyon, while Josie Henning, a runner-up with PSG in 2015, will also be involved.

A few more familiar names have also been revealed. Popular Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer will swap the BBC for Amazon during the week as he takes on the job. While Ex-Arsenal and Manchester City defender Gael Clichy will be part of things as well.

Experienced broadcaster Jon Champion will also be heard calling the game from up in the commentary box. Elsewhere, Gabriel Clarke and Alex Aljoe will be reporting from pitch-side on matchdays.

Amazon Prime Champions League Staff Host Gabby Logan Commentator Jon Champion Pitch-side Gabriel Clarke Pitch-side Alex Aljoe Pundit Frank Lampard Pundit Daniel Sturridge Pundit Clarence Seedorf Pundit Laura Georges Pundit Josie Henning Pundit Alan Shearer Pundit Gael Clichy

Related How the 2024/25 Champions League Group Stage Will Work UEFA's top continental competition is changing in its format - here's everything you need to know about the new system.

New Amazon Prime Features For Champions League

'Rapid Recap' and 'Key Moments'

As well as having all these famous faces involved, the user experience also looks set to be improved with some interesting new features.

First of all, fans watching along at home who may have missed out on some of the action will be keen to try out 'Rapid Recap'. This feature allows viewers to watch a highlights reel of any of the key events they might have missed.

On top of that, there will be a 'Key Moments' category. This will also viewers to speedily skip right to major incidents such as penalties, goals or VAR decisions, saving them from awkwardly rewinding or fast-forwarding through the game, trying to stop at the right moment.

The competition, in its expanded format, begins with match day one taking place on September 17-19.