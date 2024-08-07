Highlights Alison Gibson had a moment to forget at Paris 2024 in the Olympic 3m springboard contest.

The American diver landed feet first in the water and was awarded with a score of 0.0.

It was the first 0 score for any dive in the Paris Olympics so far.

American diver Alison Gibson endured a moment to forget at Paris 2024 in the Olympic 3m springboard contest after landing feet first in the water and being awarded a score of 0.0.

The 25-year-old was competing in the preliminaries of the event on Wednesday as she looked to book her place in the semi-finals.

The USA star, who's competing in her second Olympics, got off to the worst possible start when she suffered a scary moment with her first dive of the event.

In an attempt to pull off an inward two-and-a-half pike, Gibson caught her feet on the board as she spun down towards the water. Afterwards, she left the pool area slightly frustrated as she held her hands to her face.

Related Paris 2024 Olympics Medals Tracker Stay up to date with the leading nations in the medal table at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Diver Suffered Some Slight Injuries

She was able to carry on with the event

Fortunately for the American, she didn't suffer any major injuries - but came away slightly scathed - and was able to continue competing. The nightmare dive saw her awarded zeroes from every judge for the effort. After four dives, she ranked 27th out of 28 competitors.

"It drew gasps from the crowd as she landed in the water but, thankfully, she seems to be OK," a BBC reporter said.

"I always end up holding my breath slightly when someone leaps backwards – it’s difficult to appreciate just how close the divers actually are to this tiny springy board. Ouch."

She then followed that with scores of 49.50 (back 2.5 somersaults), 68.20 (forward 3.5 somersaults), and 58.50 (reverse 2.5 somersaults).

Despite improving after her initial effort, Gibson's eventual score left her bottom of the pile at the end of the preliminary stage - with only the top 16 advancing to the semi-final stage. According to multiple reports, it was the first 0 score for any dive in the Paris Olympics so far.

Speaking to Reuters after the event, she said: "I hit my heels and my feet on the board. I have cuts along the sides. And then I bruised my right heel pretty good, but I was determined to keep going.

"I definitely was in pain. But one thing that I say is I hope that anyone who is watching just was able to see what it looks like to get up and keep going even when things don't go the way you want them to. It's about the fight."

Related Paris Olympics 2024 Schedule: TV Guide Paris Olympics 2024 - Full Schedule and TV listings

China’s Yiwen Chen Qualified in First Place

Two Brits also progressed

Chinese star Yiwen Chen qualified in first place with a brilliant score of 356.40, nearly 20 points more than second place Maddison Keeney from Australia.

Others to qualify for the semi-finals include Mexico's Aranza Vazquez Montano, China's Yani Chang and Japan's Haruka Enomoto.

Team GB duo Grace Reid and Yasmin Harper finished fifth and ninth respectively also qualified and will compete in Thursday morning's semi-final.

Harper will be looking to collect her second medal of the games after winning bronze in the women’s 3m synchronised event with Scarlett Mew Jensen.

On the men's side, China has moved ever so closer to a sixth consecutive gold-medal victory after taking the top two spots in the semi-finals of the 3-metre springboard on Wednesday.

Wang Zongyuan topped the semi-finals with a score of 537.85 points over six dives, while team-mate Xie Siyi had 505.85. Great Britain's Jack Laugher will also enter the final round in third at 467.05.