Highlights For many of the most highly ranked high school basketball players in 2024, AAU tournaments and the EYBL circuit are experiences they are accustomed to.

The constant games and the hundreds of miles put on their bodies could be detrimental to the players' long-term health.

American youth basketball programs are partly to blame for injuries to young NBA stars.

Training camps for up-and-coming basketball stars is nothing new, and it's been one of the biggest keys to success for high school basketball players all over the United States.

Going back to the mid-1980s, basketball camps for the young and elite few in the country were starting to gain traction, most notably with the ABCD camp that was created in 1984 by Sonny Vaccaro, the famed executive who signed Michael Jordan to his first shoe deal with Nike.

Lasting until 2006, the ABCD camp hosted legendary names like LeBron James , Kobe Bryant , Kevin Garnett , Dwyane Wade , Shaquille O'Neal , Carmelo Anthony and more future NBA champions and perennial All-Stars. Since then, these basketball circuits have taken the nation by storm, and the best young players are all-but forced to participate in order to gain attention from collegiate, and even NBA scouts.

These notable circuits for both middle school and have been fantastic for giving individual players the chance to shine on a big stage, and it also helps to categorize which high school talents sit at the top of the list throughout the entire country.

There's one slight issue, though, that's been noticed by many in recent years, and it's that these nonstop circuits and constant flow of games could very well be incredibly detrimental to a players' long-term health. If these players make it to the next level, and even all the way to the NBA, the middle school and high school circuits may be their downfall thanks to all the extra mileage that it puts on prospective players' legs.

In 2024, several of the best and most promising young stars in the entire world have been rocked by a consistent flow of injuries. It helps to point the proverbial finger at the Nike EYBL (Elite Youth Basketball League) and other AAU tournaments with regard to these injuries, as many of these players were heavily active in past events in their middle and high school days.

As a result, these leagues are a part of an even bigger problem that's been shortening the careers of young basketball players across the country, as American basketball training and development plans have been less than beneficial for the players.

Inspecting the Problems with EYBL/AAU Basketball

Basketball circuits all over the country are to blame for young stars' lack of good health

For a player participating in a typical EYBL circuit, there may be two or even three high-intensity games played on any given day. There's so much activity for the players that many sleep in the gyms where the events take place while eating very little in the process.

For the most popular of the bunch, they are always enticed to play as much as possible to advertise themselves to potential colleges and for other opportunities to continue playing after high school. In effect, plenty of the nation's promising prospects begin to wear themselves out long before their professional careers take off.

Some of the most dominant young players in the NBA are a product of this system, as many have gone on to become perennial All-Star caliber players and NBA champions. The list of former Nike EYBL participants to succeed at the NBA level includes names like Jayson Tatum , Devin Booker , Scottie Barnes , Jamal Murray , Anthony Davis and Trae Young , among others.

Even for those that did not compete on the EYBL circuit, other notable players like LaMelo Ball , Ja Morant and Zion Williamson continued to build their cases through AAU play to become top-three NBA Draft selections. Though these players have blossomed into superstars, the latter of the three provides just a few examples of an overarching trend with former AAU basketball stars, and it's that their experience in tournaments may have cost them some valuable playing time as professionals.

Between Ball, Morant and Williamson, the three players have each attained All-Star status when healthy, but their health has been far from guaranteed. The three have missed a combined 523 games to begin their careers, though a portion of Morant's absences have come through suspension from the league.

Aside from that, their missed games are due in large part to lower body injuries, most commonly around the feet, ankles and knees. One could deduce through these injuries that their legs have already been stressed to a point where they begin to break down more easily, especially during a grueling 82-game regular season in the NBA.

Ball, Morant and Williamson AVG. GP per season Player AVG. GP L. Ball 46 GP J. Morant 51.4 GP Z. Williamson 36.8 GP

Other than their unfortunate injury luck, the EYBL and AAU circuits are detrimental to their players in more ways than one. Along with putting unnecessary miles on players' bodies, the culture of AAU basketball relies upon an individual mindset and style of play. Most star-level players perform with their best interests in mind, and coaching follows the same pattern often.

Comparing Health of American AAU Stars to International Talent

Analyzing the difference in health between the league's best home-grown and foreign stars.

It's common knowledge that many foreign players that have made their way to the NBA have long and storied careers while playing for their home countries. Most of these players even began playing for their country's national team at the age of 13-years-old. This is the case for Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks , who signed with Real Madrid in Spain as a 13-year-old to begin what would be a fantastic career.

The Slovenian superstar concluded professional basketball season No. 11 at the end of the 2023-24 regular season, but his track record with health is rather pristine for a player that's on the court for as many minutes as Dončić is.

Similarly, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets appeared in five games in the Serbian League as 17-years-old, and he just finished his ninth NBA season to add on to his experience of playing in Serbia. In 2023-24, Jokić played 79 games en route to his third NBA MVP award.

Notable Foreign-Born Players' AVG. GP per season Player AVG. GP L. Dončić 66.7 GP N. Jokić 75 GP G. Antetokounmpo 72 GP

The main difference between players of foreign nationality and American-born, AAU-bred players is that foreign countries know when to give their players a rest, no matter how young they are. In the United States, the AAU circuits begin during the summer, after most have already finished their middle school or high school seasons.

This gives players the opportunity to play competitive basketball games against the country's best competition year-round, depending on which schools some of the athletes attend. Of course, this stresses the players to their breaking point, most often without them realizing it at the time. It may take several years, but summer basketball circuits tend to catch up.

With regard to players like Jokić and Dončić, these players knew that preserving their health for their most meaningful seasons gave them an even better chance of putting themselves on the map for a national audience, and the offseasons were used to train, but not to play full circuit seasons aside from their regularly scheduled competition.