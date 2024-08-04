Highlights Martin Bakole's knockout win over Anderson shook up the heavyweight division Saturday at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Anderson, a pre-fight favorite, fell victim to Bakole's power and experience.

The victory also stuck a dagger in America's participation at the elite level of the heavyweight division.

LOS ANGELES — The American heavyweight boxing landscape is in complete and utter disarray, and it's all because of one man — Martin Bakole. The Scotland-based Congo boxer battered Jared Anderson in a one-sided, fifth-round knockout win Saturday at the BMO Stadium in South-Central Los Angeles.

It was the type of fight that could headline a live show on ESPN+, yet it was merely the fourth fight of the night, with three more fights to come, on the first-ever Riyadh Season show in the United States.

Martin Bakole Battered Jared Anderson

Bakole beat Anderson by knockout in the fifth round

Bakole may have grown all the confidence in the world as, in the very first round, he knocked Anderson down with an uppercut.

Anderson has long been regarded as the next fighter in line after Deontay Wilder to carry American participation at the very top of the heavyweight division. And, there were times he had success against Bakole, as he targeted his body and even landed 35 shots to the midsection according to Compubox data sent to GIVEMESPORT. He was the pre-fight favorite.

But GIVEMESPORT, reporting this week on the scene in Los Angeles, heard from event organizers that Riyadh Season shows always contain at least one big upset. And Bakole getting the better of Anderson in the first, and then closing the show in the fifth thanks to an uppercut that almost sent the American through the ropes, is certainly this event's upset.

Watch Bakole's big win right here:

Bakole landed 86 shots from 284 thrown, marginally more than Anderson's 79 from 209. But this is not a story about output, but a difference in power and schooling as Bakole showed there are levels between the experience one receives training and competing against other Europe-based fighters, and American heavyweights plying their trade in the US.

Bakole Shook Up The Heavyweight Division

He secures the biggest win of his career

By defeating Anderson, Bakole secured the biggest win of his pro career and advanced his record to 21 wins (16 KOs) against one defeat.

"I planned it, I said it, and I did it," said Bakole. "I told you from the beginning, I came here to work. This is my dream, what I'm doing for my country Congo, Scotland — where I'm living right now."

He added: "We came over from Scotland to takeover America. I want to be No.1. But no one wants to fight me."

Elsewhere on the night, Jose Valenzuela defeated Isaac Cruz, Jarrell Miller and Andy Ruiz fought to a draw, and Terence Crawford edged past Israil Madrimov.