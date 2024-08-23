John Gotti III, the grandson of infamous American crime boss John Gotti, welcomes a fight against the internet sensation Jake Paul.

Gotti will first take on boxing icon Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition rematch August 24 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City. And, ahead of the unofficial bout, Gotti spoke to GIVEMESPORT, via the new TV show Combat X on Swerve Combat, to say he’s “open to anything” with regard to possible fights in the future.

One thing is for sure, though, is that he’d prefer real fights than exhibitions, and is only participating in the unofficial bout Saturday because it’s Mayweather — a Hall-of-Famer, and former five-weight world boxing champion, and the sport’s wealthiest superstar.

John Gotti III: ‘I’ll Fight Anybody’

Gotti would fight Paul at a catchweight

While against the notion of exhibitions in boxing, Gotti seemed to give Paul a pass because he’s parlayed a start in that circuit into pro fights, regardless of whether they’re against former basketball players, ex-MMA champions, or journeyman boxers.

“I don't really care for [exhibitions],” he said. “I'm a pro fighter. I don't fight exhibitions, but doing so here because it's against Floyd Mayweather — a living legend in boxing. I'm a pro fighter,” said Gotti, “not an exhibition fighter.”

“I’ll fight anybody” including Paul. “I’m a pretty big kid myself.”

At 5-foot-11 and 205 pounds between camps and, with Paul up to 230, Gotti said they could meet at a 190-pound catchweight, if a fight were to ever materialize. “He’s a heavyweight, at this point,” he said.

Gotti Has Fought For More Than 10 Years

He has a target on his back as, he says, opponents want to say they finished the grandson of a mob boss

Gotti has fought for more than 10 years now having made his amateur debut at 21 years old. “I was always an athlete my whole life,” he told us. “I was big on football, boxed as a kid, and played baseball. I was always boxing, fighting at home, active and throwing hands.”

When he started fighting, he noticed sparring partners and opponents raised their game against him as they were, he said, likely motivated by his surname. Gotti, you see, is the grandson of the infamous John Gotti — an American mafioso and boss of the Gambino crime family in New York reportedly earning up to $20 million per year in organized crime in the 1960s and 70s.

“A lot of them were excited, and looked at it as an opportunity,” he told us. “There was a lot of hype. People thought, ‘I could take this kid's shine’. So a lot of my fights were tough. At that time, I was making good strides in MMA. My pro career really took off. I was running through people. When I got those tougher fights, I'm sure those individuals — they were hungry.”

He continued: “I'm sure at some point I will [go back to MMA]. I never anticipated fighting Floyd once, let alone twice. I think how this fight plays out will dictate the course of my career. I will definitely be back at MMA at some point, even if it's just one fight.

“I'm open to anything, I train year-round, and I'm always in shape.”

The Mayweather vs Gotti exhibition airs on DAZN.