Deontay Wilder’s return to the ring is locked in for the 27th of June.

Organizers sent GIVEMESPORT the details for the comeback of one of American boxing’s biggest stars as Wilder, a former world heavyweight champion with proven dynamite in his giant fists, seeks to snap a skid that’s seen him drop back-to-back defeats to Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang.

Prior to those losses, the 39-year-old was widely regarded as a bona fide box office attraction because of his proven power — the type of power that clubs opponents into an unconscious heap on the floor — as well as his brilliant and iconic trilogy of fights with fellow all-time great heavyweight Tyson Fury.

Now, he’s looking to score a win, and he aims to do so against Terrell Herndon in little more than three months’ time.

Deontay Wilder's professional boxing record (as of 28th of March) 48 fights 43 wins 4 losses By knockout 42 3 By decision 1 1 Draws 1

Deontay Wilder Returns to The Ring

America’s thunderous puncher fights Terrell Herndon on 27th of June