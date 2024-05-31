Highlights Austin 'Ammo' Williams had a tough upbringing, turning to boxing to change his life.

The 28-year-old has a 16-0 professional record and represents Matchroom Boxing vs Queensberry this weekend.

Before finding success in boxing, Williams endured a tough childhood.

The sport of boxing has produced some incredible backstories over the years, with many fighters having truly inspiring rises to the top. Whether it be huge names like Mike Tyson or local legends, boxing is unique among other sports in its ability to provide opportunities for those with serious real-life struggles.

With all eyes on this weekend's Matchroom vs Queensberry 5v5 card in Riyadh, there has been a lot of talk surrounding one of the fighters on the undercard. Of course, many will be looking forward to the huge heavyweight clash between Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang, but the story of middleweight fighter Austin 'Ammo' Williams has also captured the imagination.

'Ammo' Williams' Rise To Boxing Stardom

The 28-year-old endured a rocky start in life

The undefeated American has a fascinating and inspirational story which has been brought back into the mainstream attention in the build up to his fight this weekend against Hamzah Sheeraz. Per The Sun, the Matchroom fighter described the tough upbringing he faced in Milwaukee, with boxing helping him to turn his life around.

Williams came into close contact with gang culture growing up, with many people around him falling into criminal lifestyles. One harrowing experience saw him spend a night locked in his basement at 10 years old to evade intruders who were shooting at his house. At that point, his family decided to move to Texas and that's where things started to look up for the future middleweight prospect.

He took the pain and anguish from his early years and put it into the discipline of boxing, stating "I’m happy about my beginnings because it gave me a different type of hunger. Knowing where I come from - it made me like to fight.

"When I look back, it’s so crazy that I didn’t begin fighting at a young age because I really loved it. I love the build-up; I love the nerves before the first punch is thrown and things of that nature."

Texas was certainly not plain sailing, with Austin explaining how his first fights were on the streets with gang members, with his boxing training actually starting very late in his teens. Williams wouldn't actually step into a boxing ring until he was 19, and now, less than a decade later, finds himself one win away from a title fight for the middleweight world championship.

'Ammo' has an impressive 16-0 record with a 69% KO percentage, and has had a meteoric rise in the middleweight division. This weekend, he heads to Riyadh to be a part of a unique card set up by Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren. five Matchroom fighters will be pitted against five Queensbury fighters, with Williams' opponent Sheeraz also boasting an unbeaten record of 19-0.

Ahead of the biggest bout of his fighter's life, William's promoter Hearn praised him at Thursday's pre-event press conference for coming through tough times to land such a significant bout.

"’Ammo’ Williams, I am so proud of you, everything you have been through to this point, take with you into this moment. The pain you have suffered in the past will all come out on Saturday night,"

One fighter will be losing their perfect record, with the winner almost certainly in line for a title shot. With the retelling of the incredible story of Williams and his rise to the top, many fans will be behind the American. In some ways, everything he went through as a child and teen has been building up to this very moment, with history on the horizon.

Whatever happens in Riyadh, Williams' story should be an inspiration to anyone wanting to get involved in the sport of boxing, showing that discipline and dedication can help change lives.