Highlights Brotherly smack talk: Amon-Ra St. Brown's individual and team success have given him bragging rights over his brother, Equanimeous.

Detroit Lions rising: A productive offseason bodes well for the Lions after falling just shy of the Super Bowl in 2023.

New Orleans Saints struggling: The Saints are facing massive challenges with their salary cap and ongoing playoff drought.

For years, the New Orleans Saints were one of the most feared teams in the NFL. Now stuck in salary cap hell and coming off a season in which they missed the playoffs for the third straight season, those days are officially over.

The Detroit Lions, on the other hand, are fresh off their best season of the Super Bowl era, falling just one win shy of their maiden Super Bowl appearance. They followed that up with a productive offseason, signing All-Pro wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown a four-year, $120.01 million deal, All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell to a four-year, $112 million contract, and quarterback Jared Goff to a four-year, $212 million extension.

The Saints did make some necessary upgrades to the roster this offseason, including bringing in edge rusher Chase Young and hiring Klint Kubiak to be the offensive coordinator. Though they'll have to do it as an underdog, the Saints are in position to make a spirited postseason push in 2024.

That has led to a (friendly) feud between brothers, as Amon-Ra St. Brown (Lions WR) and Equanimeous St. Brown (Saints WR) got to trading verbal jabs on their podcast this week.

Amon-Ra has had a much more successful career than this brother thus far, which mirrors the Lions' current standing compared to the Saints in recent years. However, Derek Carr looks far more comfortable in Year 2 in the Bayou, which should give the New Orleans faithful plenty of hope heading into the 2024 season (even if Amon-Ra thinks that hope is misplaced).

Lions, Saints Heading In Opposite Directions

Detroit is within arm's reach of the Super Bowl, while New Orleans is in a rebuild

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Beyond retaining their in-house stars, the Lions did plenty of work to beef up their roster this offseason, adding guard Kevin Zeitler, defensive tackle D.J. Reader, cornerback Carlton Davis, and edge rusher Marcus Davenport, among others.

The Lions have been a laughingstock during the Super Bowl era, but their current foundation is as strong as it's ever been, which is thanks primarily to the leadership of head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: As the Lions marched to just their second NFC Championship Game appearance last season, they made franchise history by winning two consecutive home playoff games for the first time.

The Lions have never been to a Super Bowl, and the last time they won a playoff game before last season was in 1991. It's gutsy for Amon-Ra to be so confident and cocky while talking to his brother, but they're certainly in a better position than the Saints.

Last offseason, the Saints made a big splash in free agency, signing former Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback Derek Carr to a four-year, $150 million contract with $100 million in guarantees.

That was after a 2022 season in which the Saints went 7-10 and journeyman Andy Dalton started 14 games, throwing for 2,871 yards and 18 touchdowns. New Orleans' signing of Carr did lead to a more productive offense in 2023, though it was far from the massive heights they once reached under Sean Payton and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees.

Saints' Offense, 2023 Ranks Category Per Game Totals (Rank) Total Yards 337.2 (14th) Passing Yards 234.7 (11th) Rushing Yards 102.5 (21st) Points 23.6 (9th) Record 9-8 (2nd in NFC South)

The Saints are set to be saddled with Carr as their starting quarterback for a while yet, due to his contract structure and the fact that they're an unfathomable $99,554,232 above the salary cap for the 2025 season. They have an uphill battle to make the playoffs for the first time in the Dennis Allen era.

Regardless of which team performs better in the coming season, Amon-Ra should retain bragging rights for the foreseeable future. His career stats (315 receptions, 3.588 receiving yards, 21 touchdowns) dwarf those of Equanimeous (63 receptions, 928 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns), and he's done that in two fewer seasons to boot.

That new $120 million contract also looks pretty shiny compared to the one-year, $1.125 million deal the elder St. Brown signed this offseason.

Source: St. Brown Podcast

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.