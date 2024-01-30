Highlights Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been named an injury replacement for the Pro Bowl, making up for his initial snub.

Seven players who were named as alternates will be making their first Pro Bowl appearances.

Other players named as replacements include Jahmyr Gibbs, Jermaine Johnson, C.J. Ham, and Kevin Zeitler.

After he had a spectacular season for the Detroit Lions, Amon-Ra St. Brown was snubbed from the initial Pro Bowl roster, but that wrong has now been righted.

According to Ari Meirov, the star wide receiver has been named an injury replacement for A.J. Brown. St. Brown was one of 18 players to be named to the Pro Bowl as replacements for players that are injured, like Brown, as well as those participating in next week's Super Bowl.

St. Brown caught 119 passes this season for 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns. He finished tied for second in the NFL in receptions and third in receiving yards. He was also terrific in the postseason, adding another 22 grabs for 274 yards and a touchdown.

Both players that were originally selected to the Pro Bowl but are unable to participate as well as their replacements will all be credited with a Pro Bowl selection for 2023.

18 replacement/alternate Pro Bowlers have been named

Other replacements include Jalen Hurts, Baker Mayfield, and rookie standout Jahmyr Gibbs

There will be nearly 20 Pro Bowl replacement players this year, with 10 of those guys coming in for Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers players, which just goes to show how talented the rosters of this year's Super Bowl participants are.

All in all, this group of replacements includes seven players who are receiving the first Pro Bowl nod of their NFL careers, including Baker Mayfield, Jermaine Johnson, and Kevin Zeitler.

2024 Pro Bowl Replacements Replacement Player Pro Bowl Apps. Original Pro Bowler Replacement Reason Jalen Hurts, QB (PHI) 2 Brock Purdy, QB (SF) Super Bowl Baker Mayfield, QB (TB) 1 Dak Prescott, QB (DAL) Injury Jahmyr Gibbs, RB (DET) 1 Christian McCaffrey, RB (SF) Super Bowl C.J. Ham, FB (MIN) 2 Kyle Juszczyk, FB (SF) Super Bowl Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR (DET) 2 A.J. Brown, WR (PHI) Injury Stefon Diggs, WR (BUF) 4 Amari Cooper, WR (CLE) Injury Evan Engram, TE (JAX) 2 Travis Kelce, TE (KC) Super Bowl Tristan Wirfs, OT (TB) 3 Trent Williams, OT (SF) Super Bowl Kevin Zeitler, OG (BAL) 1 Joe Thuney, OG (KC) Super Bowl/Injury Wyatt Teller, OT (CLE) 3 Joel Bitonio, OG (CLE) Injury Ryan Kelly, C (IND) 4 Creed Humphrey, C (KC) Super Bowl Derrick Brown, DT (CAR) 1 Aaron Donald, DT (LAR) Injury DeForest Buckner, DT (IND) 3 Chris Jones, DT (KC) Super Bowl Kenny Clark, DT (GB) 3 Javon Hargrave, DT (SF) Super Bowl Will Anderson Jr., EDGE (HOU) 1 Maxx Crosby, EDGE (LV) Injury Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB (CLE) 1 T.J. Watt, EDGE (PIT) Injury Jermaine Johnson, EDGE (NYJ) 1 Khalil Mack, EDGE (LAC) Injury Darius Slay, CB (PHI) 6 Charvarius Ward, CB (SF) Super Bowl

In the trenches is where the Pro Bowl squads will see the most alternates coming in, with four on the offensive line and five along the defensive front. Though there is perhaps no one more deserving of an alternate nod than Cleveland's Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who was fourth in the league with 20 TFLs, it's strange to see an off-ball linebacker like him take the place of an edge rusher like T.J. Watt.

There were also two rookies given Pro Bowl nods in their first year in the league in Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs and Texans pass rusher Will Anderson Jr., and they really couldn't have gone to more deserving candidates. Both youngsters are finalists for their respective Rookie of the Year awards.

One of the funnier replacements here is Browns guard Wyatt Teller coming in for Cleveland's other starting guard, Joel Bitonio, who won't be able to participate due to injury.

Of the alternates, there were seven who have now earned three or more Pro Bowl selections, with Eagles veteran defensive back Darius Slay leading the charge with six.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.

