Highlights Amon-Ra St. Brown played through severe injuries in 2023, showcasing Dan Campbell's values.

Lions rewarded St. Brown with $120M contract for his grit and incredible production.

St. Brown toughed it out against Packers despite torn oblique, displaying incredible perseverance.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell prizes competitiveness and toughness over all else, which Amon-Ra St. Brown exhibited in spades. According to the fourth-year wide receiver, he played through most of 2023 with a sheared off oblique:

I’ve had a hip pointer before, so I thought it was a hip pointer. Maybe it’s just a little bruise. And I’m like, ‘Damn, my toe’s still hurting at this point. Now I have this oblique injury.

It’s no wonder the Lions rewarded him with a four-year contract worth $120 million, including $77 million guarantee. Opposing defenses will be wondering if he racked up 1,515 yards on 119 catches while injured; what’s he going to do when he's healthy?

Amon-Ra St. Brown Bursting with Knee-cap Biting Energy

Lions receiver epitomized the Campbell Ethos in 2023

Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Brown’s first injury came in their Week 2 loss against the Seattle Seahawks, banging up his toe. Nevertheless, he still managed six catches on seven targets for 102 yards.

The following week, the Lions’ frothing dog backed that up with nine receptions for another 102 yards but suffered a grievous oblique injury.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Brown ranked in the top five in targets, catches, receiving yards, and touchdowns despite injuries.

With the Green Bay Packers up next, Brown was determined to suit up no matter what it took.

It’s too late for me not to play. The game plan’s in. Painkillers is something that I really don’t like to take, unless it’s the Packers.

Seeing red against their biggest rivals, the wide receiver gutted it out, tacking on five grabs for 56 yards in Detroit’s 34-20 win. He put the pain scale at an eight or nine against the Packers but refused to yield. After the game, doctors revealed to him the extent of the oblique injury:

You tore your oblique completely off the bone.

Amazingly, he only missed the following week on his way to 19 starts, including the postseason. The Bill Parcells line of “the best ability is your availability” falls well short of describing Brown’s incredible season but still encapsulates his gritty toughness.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell also commented on St. Brown's injury, saying any further aggravation likely would've sidelined him for nearly half the season.

He may be able to play, and he may be able to function, but if this thing tears even just a little bit more, you're talking about [missing] six weeks, you're talking eight weeks.

Fantasy owners might be wondering if there’s even more meat left on the bone for the Lions’ receiver. He ranked fifth in targets (164) but lagged 17 behind leader CeeDee Lamb at 181. With a 72.6 catch rate and a 61.6 success rate (second in both among top 10 targeted players), he clearly made the most of his opportunities. If he stays healthy, it’s not unreasonable to anticipate even bigger numbers for Brown.

Source: Netflix

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.