Tyrell Malacia has returned to Manchester United training following a lengthy spell out, and could be set to play a prominent role immediately under new boss Ruben Amorim, if the Portuguese manager opts to deploy Luke Shaw on the left of the back three.

Malacia hasn't featured for the Red Devils since May 2023, spending almost 18 months sidelined with a knee injury. However, he returned to full training over the international break, and could be in contention to begin featuring under Amorim.

The new head coach inherits a left-side of defence that has been hamstrung by injuries for some time, with Shaw suffering consistently with fitness issues. However, the former Southampton man is understood to be on his way back, and could slot into the left centre-back role in Amorim's 3-4-3 system, leaving the left-wing-back position open to Malacia to make his own.

Malacia Could Play Prominent Role Under Amorim

There's a position open for him

Signed by Erik ten Hag for £13 million back in 2022, Malacia arrived from Feyenoord expecting to deputise for Shaw. However, persistent injuries for the Englishman meant the Dutchman managed 22 Premier League appearances in his debut campaign in Manchester.

Not playing a single minute in any competition for United since, Malacia has become the forgotten man at Old Trafford. This extremely lengthy absence could ordinarily have spelled the end for the 25-year-old in the north-west, but new manager Amorim's 3-4-3 system could give him a new lease of life.

Shaw, earning a purported £200,000 a week, has been deployed as a left-centre-back at various points in his career, and given his likely diminishing physical capabilities, as a result of fitness issues, Amorim may opt to make this more restricted role his permanent position. The 39-year-old confirmed that he'll have to manage Shaw carefully, and that he probably isn't ready to be a wing-back, when speaking to Gary Neville about his wing-back cohort for Sky Sports:

"We don't have too many [options at wing-back]. So, if you are starting Dalot all the time, Mazraoui all the time, Malacia is returning, Shaw - he can't do it at the moment [play left-wing-back]. We have to adapt some players, and this is also the hard part about starting in the middle of the season."

That leaves left-wing-back up for grabs.

Either one of Noussair Mazroaui or Diogo Dalot could fulfil the vacant role in the immediate short-term, as Shaw and Malacia re-integrate slowly, but it could be Malacia's to take in the medium-term. Amorim will likely want a natural left-footed player to play in this position, to maximise their effectiveness in attacking areas.

Thus, it appears Malacia could be set to profit from the appointment of Amorim, as he's the most logical left-wing-back option in the United squad. The Red Devils could look to address this position in the summer, as they eye a move for Alphonso Davies, but Malacia certainly has minutes on the table for him before then, if he can retain fitness, and could become a key figure at Old Trafford.

Malacia's Premier League Statistics 2022/23 Appearances 22 Pass Accuracy 86.5% Progressive Passes Per 90 2.84 Key Passes Per 90 0.58 Progressive Carries Per 90 1.23 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 4.58

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 23/11/2024