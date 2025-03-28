Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana could leave the club in the summer months, according to reports - and it's been suggested that the Cameroonian may leave on his own terms this summer, with talkSPORT suggesting that he has been 'unsettled' for a long time at the Theatre of Dreams.

Onana joined from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023, and although he made a decent start to life in England, his United spell has been littered with errors. That could see him depart with Ruben Amorim wanting consistency through the door - although Onana could leave on his own terms as opposed to the clubs involved.

Report: Onana 'Unsettled' at Man Utd, He Could Exit

The Cameroon international could see the exit door at Manchester United

The report from talkSPORT suggests that should Onana leave United this summer, it will be down to him wanting out of the club equally as much as the Red Devils want to move him on.

Andre Onana's career statistics - record by team Team Appearances Clean sheets Ajax 214 85 Manchester United 91 22 Inter Milan 41 19 Cameroon 47 21

There is huge interest in Onana from the Saudi Pro League, with United willing to listen to offers for the Cameroon international, who continues to divide opinion at Old Trafford due to some inconsistent displays, having made blunders in the Premier League, Europa League and Champions League already in his United stint, despite being labelled as 'world-class'.

New manager Amorim isn't against selling Onana to add his own man in goals - and with that in mind, talkSPORT further state that the former Ajax stopper has been 'unsettled' for some time in the Northwest.

United are conscious of breaking PSR rules, and so they would look to recover the majority of the £46million they spent on Onana when Erik ten Hag was boss - and that has seen them linked with a move for Burnley stopper James Trafford in the past alongside various other names.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andre Onana has 22 clean sheets in 91 games for Manchester United.

Onana has featured in 91 games for United, and although the majority of those haven't been his fault, his arrival has coincided with what will surely be United's two-worst Premier League campaigns, barring a miracle. Last season's eighth-placed finish was their worst in Premier League history, but already sitting 10 points behind seventh-placed Brighton with just nine games to go, it appears as though they will register a similar finish this season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-03-25.

Related Man Utd Trying to Sign ‘Phenomenal’ Star After 'Significant' Offers Manchester United are among a host of European clubs showing ‘great’ interest in the 19-year-old defender.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.