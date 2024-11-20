Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has drawn up a three-man wishlist for signings next year, with Jarrad Branthwaite, Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen among his targets, according to Fichajes.

The 39-year-old only held his first training session at Carrington on Monday, but rumours about his potential signings at United have been circulating for some time.

According to fresh reports in Spain, Branthwaite is said to be first on his list. The Everton defender was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford during Erik ten Hag’s reign and saw two bids from United rejected in the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old is seen as ‘an ideal piece’ to strengthen United’s backline and could slot in as left centre-back in Amorim’s new 3-4-3 system.

Up front, Amorim is said to be targeting Gyokeres, who rose to prominence during his time at Sporting Lisbon. The Portuguese manager is reportedly convinced the Swedish forward could bring goals, intensity, and tireless pressing to the Premier League, having impressed during his 18 months in Portugal.

Osimhen, meanwhile, is viewed as an alternative to Gyokeres. The Galatasaray forward, labelled 'the most complete striker in the world', is not Amorim’s first-choice option up front, despite Napoli's willingness to part ways with the Nigerian next year.

Amorim has previously stated he will not raid Sporting for new signings in the January transfer window, though moves after the season have not been ruled out.

The 39-year-old will be hoping to address Man United’s offensive woes quickly, with the Red Devils currently the fourth-lowest scoring team in the Premier League after 11 games, having scored just 12 goals.

United are not expected to conduct major business as early as January, with reports suggesting Amorim will focus on maximising the untapped potential within the squad, rather than making significant changes to the team inherited from Ten Hag.

The Portuguese tactician will take charge of his first game on Sunday, as Man United face Ipswich Town away.

Manchester United's Next Five Fixtures Sun, 24 Nov Ipswich Town v Manchester United Premier League Thu, 28 Nov Manchester United v Bodo/Glimt Europa League Sun, 1 Dec Manchester United v Everton Premier League Wed, 4 Dec Arsenal v Manchester United Premier League Sat, 7 Dec Manchester United v Nottingham Forest Premier League

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-11-24.