Manchester United are reportedly in the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur full-back Pedro Porro, despite competition from Manchester City and Real Madrid - with former boss Ruben Amorim potentially making a big move to sign the Spaniard.

United spent a lot of money in the summer transfer window under Erik ten Hag, but a failure to spend that wisely has seen the club endure one of their worst ever starts to a season, and as a result, the Dutchman was sacked with Amorim coming in. He will target new players - and Porro could be one of those, according to reports.

United 'in Race' For Tottenham Hotspur's Pedro Porro

The Red Devils could be set to boost their options under Amorim

The report from AS, via SportWitness, states that whilst Real Madrid are in the market to sign Porro, they will face competition from United for his services, alongside local rivals City.

Pedro Porro's Premier League statistics - Tottenham squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes played 988 2nd Goals 1 =7th Key Passes Per Game 1.8 3rd Shots Per Game 1.7 5th Tackles Per Game 2.3 =2nd Match rating 7.04 5th

Tottenham loaned Porro from Sporting Lisbon back in 2023, and made his stay permanent in the summer later that year - but of course, his time at the Portuguese club was under Amorim, who has recently become United manager, and he has evidently taken a liking to his right-back star over the years, having featured in 98 games under Amorim in which he scored 12 goals and registered 20 assists.

AS claim that United are 'interested in hiring' the Tottenham star, with Porro's representatives 'convinced' that United will make an attempt to prise him away from north London whilst Amorim is manager, due to the 'excellent' relationship between the player and manager.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim won 164 of his 231 games in charge of Sporting.

Porro does have a contract that lasts for another three-and-a-half years and it's thought that a fee of £60million will only be enough to tempt Daniel Levy into a sale; though with Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui at the club, competition for spaces could be rife.

Porro has really stamped his mark as one of the Premier League's best attacking full-backs, being labelled as the outright 'best' right now - with eight goals and 12 assists in just 67 games for the north London outfit, and with top-flight experience coming out of his ears, it's easy to see why United would be linked to someone of his ability if they are to return to the fore as an elite side.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 21-11-24.