Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim continues to be linked with his former players from Sporting Lisbon, having excelled at the Portuguese club to land a move to Old Trafford - and that could see them opt to sign young star Geovany Quenda after his breakthrough season in the Portuguese top-flight.

Quenda made his debut this season, and has already had two goals in 20 games, including one strike in the Primeira Liga - and at the age of just 17, he's one to watch for the future - which could tempt Amorim into a move for his services.

Report: Quenda Could Be in Amorim's Sights

United have held preliminary talks with Jorge Mendes

The report from Fichajes states that United are continuing to make a strong move in the transfer market for Quenda, who Amorim believes to be one of the most 'promising and emerging' talents in the Portuguese game having 'asked' INEOS to sign him. The 17-year-old has become a priority target for Amorim after his 'outstanding' performances in the Primeira Liga.

Geovany Quenda's Primeira Liga statistics - Sporting squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 12 =1st Assists 8 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1.6 6th Shots Per Game 1.4 8th Dribbles Per Game 1.2 =4th Match rating 6.97 9th

United's interest became clear this week, after a key meeting between club chiefs and superagent Jorge Mendes, who is Quenda's new agent. Mendes, who has represented United legend Cristiano Ronaldo before, has laid out the terms for a deal - which has only strengthened the possibility of Quenda arriving at Old Trafford in January.

Amorim played a key role in the operation. Having managed Quenda throughout his time at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, he wants the winger as a 'key piece' to strengthen his squad, with his ability to adapt to Amorim's tactics being a key strategic addition - especially with the team needing more of a dynamic approach.

With 20 appearances for Sporting so far this season, the "frightening" Quenda could follow in the footsteps of Bruno Fernandes and Ronaldo - the majority of those coming under Amorim - he has solidified his position as one of the biggest revelations in Sporting's squad, and although his contract has a €50million (£42million) release clause, Sporting could be willing to lower those financial demands.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Geovany Quenda was born in Guinea-Bissau but represented Portugal's youth teams at international level.

It would see United strengthen their squad for the short and long-term, and the next few weeks could be key to United's pursuit with the Red Devils having started well under the Portuguese tactician.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 02-12-24.