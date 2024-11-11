New Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has boarded his flight to the north-west of England ahead of his tenure at Old Trafford commencing.

United's dismal start to the new season, which sees them sat in 13th in the Premier League table, prompted the club's hierarchy to sack Erik ten Hag two weeks ago. The Red Devils moved swiftly to appoint Amorim as the Dutchman's successor, with the Portuguese remaining as Sporting boss until this international break.

Now, he'll begin his reign in the Old Trafford hot-seat, and has boarded his flight to Manchester on Monday morning. The 39-year-old's first game in charge will be away at Ipswich on November 24th.

Amorim on his Way to Manchester

His reign starts now

After finishing eighth last season, Ten Hag was granted one final opportunity to prove himself at United this season, although the margin for error was certainly slim. Nine games in, having won just three league games, and the former Ajax head coach was given his marching orders, and has subsequently been replaced by up-and-coming coach Amorim.

Having won two Primeira Liga titles at Sporting, and overseen an impressive start to the new campaign, Amorim arrives at the English club with pedigree. United executives described the tactician as 'the most exciting young coach in world football' when laying out the reasons behind the appointment, and Red Devils supporters will likely share this excitement over the prospect of fresh management in the dugout.

The club's faithful have been given a visual reason to build this anticipation on Monday morning, with Amorim spotted boarding his flight from Lisbon to Manchester, along with his coaching staff. The ex-Braga boss is flying to his new place of residence, and will begin his work implementing a long-term project from today.

United travel to East Anglia after the international break to face Ipswich, before facing Bodo/Glimt, Everton, Arsenal and Nottingham Forest in what is a difficult first five games for the new coach.

Amorim's Managerial Statistics Matches Managed 248 Wins 178 Draws 34 Losses 36 Win Percenage 71.77%

All Statistics via Transfermarkt - correct as of 01/11/2024