There were some winners from Ruben Amorim's first Manchester United team selection despite their 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town on the Portuguese boss' debut in the Premier League - but there were almost certainly some losers, with Joshua Zirkzee set to suffer under the Dutchman after only being selected on the bench and performing dismally when he came on.

Against the odds, Amorim opted for Marcus Rashford up front despite Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund - the only natural striker available for selection - being selected on the bench. With Hojlund out of the side and Amorim's preference for a focal point up front, it essentially leaves Zirkzee as their third-choice striker in a one-striker system and, essentially, he will be surplus to requirements. And with that in mind, it could well already be the end of his United career just four months after signing for the Red Devils.

Zirkzee's Man Utd Performance vs Ipswich Lacking

The striker has been in poor form and today was no different

With Rashford starting against the Tractor Boys, it was only in the 68th minute when Zirkzee was introduced to the fore; yet at the same time, Hojlund was brought on for the born and bred Mancunian, with Zirkzee replacing Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes dropping in alongside Manuel Ugarte into the centre of midfield.

However, a late 20-minute cameo wasn't enough for Zirkzee to strut his stuff and prove to Amorim that he is worthy of a place in the starting XI. Just one shot taken ended up in Row Z, much to the bemusement of Ipswich fans, and 14 touches of the ball in that time yielded just seven accurate passes - with the Dutchman losing possession five times and failing with a cross.

Joshua Zirkzee's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 454 13th Goals 1 =3rd Shots Per Game 1.1 5th Key Passes Per Game 0.5 =11th Dribbles Per Game 0.4 =10th Match rating 6.36 18th

Ipswich largely had the better chances late on, in which Conor Chaplin should have done better from a Jack Clarke cutback, and besides Amad Diallo's deep run into the Ipswich box, the Red Devils' substitutes failed to create anything, which Zirkzee was partly responsible for.

Zirkzee Has Been Linked Elsewhere

It's not ideal for a player who joined in the summer window

Zirkzee - on an estimated £105,000-per-week - reportedly wants to leave Old Trafford, with Juventus being linked with a move to see him reunite with former boss Thiago Motta at the Turin-based outfit - and performances like the one he produced in Suffolk won't help his case with just over a month left until the January transfer window opens.

He endured the best season of his career at Bologna last year under Motta and that does seem to be the best avenue for the former Bayern Munich youngster to go down, especially if he wants to leave as reports have suggested, as he isn't garnering enough game time at Old Trafford - and with cameos when United are in need goals not returning much in terms of output, it remains to be seen if he will be able to fire his way into Amorim's plans - but that doesn't seem to be something that will happen any time soon.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joshua Zirkzee has six caps for the Netherlands, scoring one goal.

Viktor Gyokeres has been linked after firing on all cylinders under Amorim, and if another striker does join the Theatre of Dreams, then Zirkzee would be demoted to potentially fourth-choice - meaning that any chance of minutes will be extremely hard to come by.

Related Roy Keane Drops Worrying Man Utd Claim on Marcus Rashford Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford doesn't appear to be enjoying playing football at the moment, according to Roy Keane.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-11-24.