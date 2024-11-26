Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim could call up never-before-seen young defender Jack Kingdon to his matchday squad to face Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday night, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Portuguese manager was without Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Lisandro Martinez, and Victor Lindelof for his opening match in charge against Ipswich Town on Sunday, and question marks remain over the quartet's availability ahead of the European fixture this week.

The report says that the potential continued absence of the injured defenders could see 19-year-old Kingdon be involved in a first-team squad for the first time ever when the Norwegian club visit Old Trafford on Thursday.

Kingdon trained with United's senior players on Monday when some of his teammates including Harry Amass and Chido Obi-Martin jetted off to the Netherlands for the U19 clash with AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Youth League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United signed Jack Kingdon for a six-figure fee from Morecambe in 2020.

The centre-back has been in and around first team training in 2024 after going strength to strength for the U18s.

Kingdon isn't the only young player who could make the squad vs Bodo/Glimt, with 16-year-old Godwill Kukonki also in contention, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Kukonki actually travelled to Portman Road with the Amorim and the senior United players for the Premier League clash on Sunday after impressing Erik ten Hag's successor in training, but he wasn't named in the final 20-man squad.

Kingdon and Kukonki haven't actually been included on United's Europa League B List, but UEFA's rules mean that clubs can add an unlimited amount of players to the list providing they meet the criteria.

Homegrown players under the age of 21 are eligible for the B List as well as players who have had at least two years uninterrupted at the club since the age of 15.

Amorim will see the fixture as a great opportunity to pick up his maiden win in front of a bumper Old Trafford crowd.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 26-11-24.