Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim could take a keen eye towards Red Devils youngster Jack Moorhouse after watching the starlet excel for youth team over the weekend, according to reports - and he could find himself training with the first-team if his form continues in the current trajectory.

United have always been famed for their youth academy approach, with the likes of Marcus Rashford in recent seasons having become prominent in the first-team, alongside the likes of Jonny Evans, Danny Welbeck and more in the earlier parts of the century, and, of course, the 'Class of 92' under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Report: Amorim Keeping Keen Eye on Moorhouse Development

The youngster caught the attention of the Portuguese boss this weekend

The report from the Daily Mail states that United starlet Moorhouse caught the eye of first-team boss Amorim after producing a strong performance for United's youth team over the weekend.

Jack Moorhouse's statistics for Manchester United's youth teams - by competition Competition Appearances Goals / Assists FA Youth Cup 2 0 / 1 Premier League 2 4 2 / 0 U18 Premier League 11 3 / 2 EFL Trophy 1 0 / 0

Moorhouse scored two goals against Southampton's young guns, and he has been a hot topic in academy circles ever since. A midfielder by trade, Moorhouse has been out for quite a long time with injury, with growing pains labelled as the reason for his setback.

However, his return has seen him described as one of the best 'ball carriers' in the club's young ranks at present, and he is looking better than he ever has in terms of development. There are no immediate plans for his short-term future just yet, but there are hopes that he can begin to train with the first-team before the season is over - and that could go hand in hand with Amorim's tendency to develop academy players in the hope of making the first team.

Godwill Kukonki and Kobbie Mainoo, the latter being one of United's best central midfielders, have both been promoted from the youth academy over the past season - and with Moorhouse improving by the month, there is reportedly a belief in United youth circles that he is in the mix to be the next youngster promoted and utilised in the first team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jack Moorhouse has eight goal contributions in 18 games for United's youth teams this season.

With Mainoo slowly starting to become one of the more dependable first-team members at Old Trafford, they will be hoping that Moorhouse can do the same if he continues his strong performances for the young Red Devils at Carrington.

Related Sir Jim Ratcliffe Injects £79m Into Man Utd as January Transfer Update Emerges Sir Jim Ratcliffe has injected a further £79 million into Manchester United, increasing his stake in the club to 28.94%.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-12-24.