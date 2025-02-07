Manchester United snubbed a deadline-day approach from Serie A club Como for academy prospect Gabriele Biancheri because they have a first-team plan for the teenage Welsh striker, according to Graeme Bailey (via United in Focus).

Biancheri, 18, joined the Red Devils from Cardiff City in February 2023, and his stock is rising at youth level with several impressive displays for the club's U18s and U21s. He's a natural goalscorer banging on the door of Ruben Amorim's first team at Old Trafford and could be an option for the Portuguese coach next season amid his current forwards' issues in front of goal.

The young Welshman has also appeared on international duty for Wales' U19 team and managed a superb record of eight goals in as many games. He's one to watch at Carrington and may be promoted to the senior setup should he continue progressing during the club's pre-season next summer if he doesn't make the step-up this term.

Manchester United's First-Team Plan For Biancheri Blocked Como Move

The Welsh Attacking Gem Is Highly Regarded At Old Trafford

Como, coached by former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas and the Italian club ex-Red Devil Raphael Varane is a board member, were keen on signing Biancheri on loan last week. Manchester United 'immediately rejected' their deadline day proposal because they aim for the young forward to be a member of Amorim's first-team during this summer's pre-season.

The Red Devils aren't ruling out a potential loan if the versatile attacker doesn't develop and establish himself within the senior setup beyond next summer. There were suggestions that he'd be keen to move to Italy because of his family's Italian roots, making him eligible to play for Gli Azzurri, but he is said to favour continuing to represent Wales.

Gabriele Biancheri for Man United this season Competition UEFA Youth League PL International Cup U18 PL PL 2 U18 PL Cup FA Youth Cup EFL Trophy Appearances 4 2 6 5 3 1 1 Goals 4 1 8 2 3 3 0 Assists 0 0 0 0 1 0 0

Biancheri has yet to make a senior appearance for United but could be the striker the club turns to if Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee's goalscoring struggles continue. Amorim has proven he is willing to use the academy, as he named 17-year-old English defender Goodwill Kukonki on his bench for three Premier League games.

Marcus Rashford's loan move to Aston Villa pressured the club's transfer chiefs to sign a potential replacement, but a new left-attacker didn't arrive during the January transfer window. Biancheri has played out on the left several times for the Red Devils youth team and maybe eyeing sharing the position with Alejandro Garnacho, who knows all about breaking through.

All statistics courtesy of Playmakerstats - correct as of 07/02/2025.