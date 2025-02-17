Ruben Amorim's body language displayed a sunken, defeated picture as Manchester United lost at Tottenham Hotspur to see themselves go 15th in the Premier League table - and his reaction to Diogo Dalot saw his 'shoulders slumped' after the Red Devils fell to an eighth defeat in 12 Premier League games under the Portuguese gaffer.

United were victim to an early James Maddison strike, and despite some gilt-edged chances being fluffed - notably from Alejandro Garnacho, who also prompted an 'angry' reaction from Amorim after his squandered effort - United couldn't draw level with the home side, who kept them at bay by creating and missing chances of their own.

Report: Dalot Failure Saw Amorim's Shoulders 'Slumped', Looking in Disbelief

The Portuguese boss looked to be under the weight of expectation

United now sit eight points from the top half of the table, and an incredible 15 points from the Champions League spots at the 25-game stage - with any hopes of European football likely to rely purely on their cup chances.

Diogo Dalot's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 24 =4th Assists 1 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 0.7 =8th Tackles Per Game 2.2 =5th Interceptions Per Game 1.3 3rd Match rating 6.78 =5th

Results won't get better with the slack defending that United, and Dalot in particular, showed for the goal - and with Dalot failing to get tight to Son Heung-min, the South Korean's volley saw Maddison score the opener from a rebound.

And that, according to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, saw Amorim's shoulders 'slumped', with a look of disbelief at the club's shape as Dalot's failure to get tight was punished.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim has taken just seven points from his last nine games in the Premier League for Manchester United.

He wrote in the aftermath of the game:

"Ruben Amorim urged Diogo Dalot to get tighter to Son Heung-min. Less than a minute later, Dalot was still too narrow and Son's volley wreaked havoc, eventually leading to James Maddison's decisive tap-in. "Failure to take on those instructions typifies the defeatist mentality of this Manchester United squad. They have no hope of mastering Amorim's 3-4-2-1 system if they cannot master routine orders. "Dalot is one of the senior statesmen and the first to approach the United supporters before every game, tribally beating his chest and clutching his fists. He needed to be as intense approaching Son. He wasn't and it cost United. Amorim's shoulders slumped, he outstretched his arms in disbelief at United's positioning and Casemiro's looseness with the ball. He constantly had to reposition the players and complained to his staff about a squandered overload."

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 16-02-25.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.