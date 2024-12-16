Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been put up for sale as part of a cultural reboot deemed necessary to transform the club, according to The Guardian journalist Jamie Jackson.

Ruben Amorim has reportedly decided that the 'world-class' 27-year-old needs to leave in the push to engineer a shift in club culture, for both football and non-football staff, after standards were allowed to decline for more than a decade.

United would reportedly entertain a cut-price offer for Rashford as early as January, though his £365,000-a-week salary could be an obstacle for interested clubs.

According to Jackson, Sir Jim Ratcliffe would also be ready to ‘cut his losses’ on Rashford if there are suitors in early 2025, similar to the situation involving sporting director Dan Ashworth, who was dismissed after just five months at Old Trafford.

Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho were dropped by Amorim for United’s 2-1 win at Manchester City and, while a way back for Garnacho is deemed ‘possible’, Rashford is unlikely to have a future at the club under the Portuguese manager.

Rashford has struggled for playing time since Amorim took over at Old Trafford in November, making just three starts in six games and scoring three goals against Ipswich and Everton.

Reports first linking the 27-year-old with a United exit emerged last week, suggesting his inconsistent performances, as well as off-field behaviour, have become major concerns for the Red Devils, who are looking to rebuild under Amorim.

United are reportedly valuing Rashford in the region of £40m ahead of January, though they could even be prepared to sell at a lower price given their urgent need to offload his lucrative contract from their wage bill.

The Premier League giants are expected to make multiple signings in early 2025 and are thought to be prioritising a new left-sided defender.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, ex-United starlet Alvaro Fernandez remains among the options, along with proven Premier League ace Milos Kerkez.

While there is a general feeling that United will make two signings in January, more opportunities could open up if several first-team players are sold.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-12-24.