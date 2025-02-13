Ruben Amorim is demanding Manchester United sign Sporting Lisbon duo Viktor Gyokeres and Geovany Quenda in the summer transfer window, Fichajes has claimed.

The Portuguese tactician is reportedly eyeing a reunion with two of his former players at Old Trafford next season and has requested United to make the signings to bolster his attacking options.

Fichajes claims Amorim wants players who fit into his style of play and has identified Gyokeres and Quenda’s arrivals as key to achieving his goals next season.

Sporting are reportedly aware of United’s interest in the duo and will not facilitate their departure easily, considering both have emerged as key players for the club in the last 18 months.

Amorim Wants Gyokeres and Quenda

In the upcoming transfer window

According to Fichajes, United are likely to face fierce competition for both Gyokeres and Quenda this summer, with the latter now on the radar of several top-level clubs.

The 17-year-old, who made his Sporting debut this season, has been a key player for the Portuguese giants ever since, making 37 appearances across all competitions and registering nine goal involvements.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Quenda has provided three assists in his last five Primeira Liga games for Sporting.

It remains to be seen if United can afford a deal for both players this summer, considering Quenda is reportedly valued at £50m, while Gyokeres’ price stands at £70m.

The Red Devils had a fairly quiet January window due to their financial struggles and were unable to pursue a new forward despite registering late interest in Mathys Tel.

The Frenchman was the subject of two rejected loan bids from Old Trafford and joined Tottenham Hotspur on deadline day on loan with an option to buy.

Geovany Quenda's Sporting Stats (2024/25 Primeira Liga) Games 21 Goals 1 Assists 3 Expected goals 0.5 Goal-creating actions 2 Minutes played 1,466

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-02-25.