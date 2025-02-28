Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is desperate for the club to sign Sporting Lisbon number 10 Pedro Goncalves ahead of a potential summer transfer, according to Theatre of Red editor Shaun Connolly.

It has been a tough season for Man United, particularly by the lofty standards they have set themselves over the years. The Red Devils parted ways with former manager Erik ten Hag in October and his replacement was Amorim. While there have been marginal improvements under the new manager, it is evident that the squad is in need of reinforcements.

Man United are 14th in the Premier League table, almost unthinkable for a club of their stature. Amorim has, so far, made just one senior signing for his side, having secured a deal for Lecce full-back Patrick Dorgu prior to the January transfer window.

The Red Devils, though, have an eye on the upcoming summer window which, along with a pre-season for Amorim, should put them in better stead for next season. It would seem that they have a particular target in mind already.

Man United Looking At Goncalves

Amorim “hugely keen” on the player

Goncalves, who has been capped three times by the Portuguese national side in his career, is currently going through rehabilitation for a muscle injury that has plagued him all season. The playmaker has appeared in just a fraction of his side’s matches this term, a far cry from the 49 games he featured in during the 2023/24 campaign.

Pedro Goncalves 24/25 Season Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Liga Portugal 8 4 3 584' Champions League 3 0 2 200' Supertaca 1 1 1 101'

Even in a limited sample size from the current season, Goncalves’ calibre is apparent at the first glance. Man United manager Ruben Amorim is, according to Connolly, “highly keen on acquiring the player” and the club feel confident that, should they choose to proceed with a deal, they can do so through a “PSR-friendly package.”

Goncalves, who has been described as a "superstar," would fit straight into Amorim’s system, the manager having had Goncalves for his entire tenure as Sporting boss which, alongside Goncalves’ undeniable ability, makes the move all the more appealing. Goncalves has played in England before, having started his senior career with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 26-year-old made no league appearances for the club, however, departing after just a season for Famalicao. As such, Goncalves may feel he has a point to prove in the Premier League and would have ample chance to do so as part of Amorim’s new-look Man United side.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 28/02/2025)